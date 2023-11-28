Shaq Leonard expected to visit the Eagles after the free agent LB met with the Dallas Cowboys

After not signing a deal following his visit with the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday, former Colts four-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard is now expected to visit with the Eagles, a source familiar with the situation told The Inquirer.

Leonard, the 2018 Defensive Player of the Year and a three-time Pro Bowler, was waived by the Colts last week. He had 65 tackles, including two tackles for loss, over nine games this season. In 2021, Leonard signed a five-year contract extension worth $99.25 million, which made him the NFL’s highest-paid off-ball linebacker. He led the league that season with eight forced fumbles.

However, injuries have hampered Leonard over the past couple of years. He underwent back surgery to repair a nerve injury ahead of the 2022 season, and after missing the first three games, Leonard suffered a concussion and fractured nose during his season debut. He then had another back surgery that prematurely ended his season.

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni spent three seasons with Leonard in Indianapolis, where Sirianni previously served as the team’s offensive coordinator between 2018-2020.

On Monday afternoon, Sirianni discussed some of his best memories with Leonard: “He made a lot of plays, that’s for sure. He had a knack for the football and how to get the football. I think what I remember is just how, as an offensive coordinator, how hard he was to throw around. His length is like comparable to Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 [basketball] zone at Syracuse. He’s going to make a play in the passing lane.

“He was a great teammate, and I really enjoyed being around him. I still have a relationship with him. I think he’s a great person. Great teammate, and like I said, the main thing was the ball and the length that comes to mind with that.”

In addition to his relationship with Sirianni, Leonard also trains regularly in the offseason with wide receiver DeVonta Smith under the guidance of performance trainer Yo Murphy in Tampa, Fla. Smith and Leonard maintain a strict 5 a.m. workout schedule together, while defensive end Josh Sweat also regularly trains with Murphy at the same facility.

“Not everyone is built for the Breakfast Club,” Leonard told The Inquirer in March 2022. “We built different ova’ here! It ain’t for everyone.”

Over 70 career games (68 starts), Leonard has 614 tackles, 32 tackles for losses, 31 passes defensed, 17 forced fumbles, and 12 interceptions.

The Eagles and Cowboys, conference contenders and NFC East rivals, each have an obvious need at off-ball linebacker.

Cowboys veteran Leighton Vander Esch recently suffered a season-ending neck injury. Meanwhile, Eagles starter Nakobe Dean is currently sidelined on injured reserve for the second time this season with a Lisfranc injury, and fellow starter Zach Cunningham suffered a hamstring injury during the team’s victory Sunday over the Buffalo Bills.

The Eagles have just two other off-ball linebackers, Nicholas Morrow and Christian Elliss, on the active roster. They also have undrafted rookie Ben VanSumeren on the practice squad, although he is out of game day elevations after VanSumeren was elevated in three straight games. A spot on the roster opened up after defensive back Josiah Scott was waived.