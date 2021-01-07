“Nobody ideally wants to see guys kneeling, but guys have that right,” former Eagles defensive end Chris Long had said before the scheduled visit. “By the end of the year, I don’t know that a lot of guys were kneeling because … I don’t know. It was just naturally moving that way, and then you again – and I’ve used the word ‘clumsy’ – you enact this clumsy rule out of fear because that’s exactly what it is. It’s out of fear. It’s not out of patriotism. That’s what we have now, which is a reopened can of worms. You’re all crowding around my locker, and I know some people are like, ‘That’s what you want.’ I don’t want that. I don’t want to be talking about this stuff.”