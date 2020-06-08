There were other relevant and influential factors, too. There was President Donald Trump — a political, racial, emotional, and rhetorical pyromaniac — who not only is incapable of speaking intelligently or empathetically about so complex and sensitive a subject but who was also happy to use Kaepernick’s protest as a flamethrower in the culture war. There was Kaepernick himself, who undercut the credibility and moral decency of his peaceful stand against police brutality by proclaiming that he didn’t bother to vote and by suggesting, on those rare occasions he did speak publicly, that he was more interested in destroying the system than he was in repairing and reforming it. And there were the American media and public, who too often present and consume news through a binary, you’re-either-with-us-or-against-us prism — a destructive tendency that only fortifies our separative walls and silos.