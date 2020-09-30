“We will know, in years to come, if the impact that Trump has had on this country was great or not. What I mean by that is this: I’m not saying he’s a good president. I’m not saying he’s not. What I’m saying is, if, in a few years, if he was either so bad, or made so many people angry enough to be more involved, and to vote, and to educate, and to change this country, then, if you ask me, he might have been one of the most influential presidents in the history of our country.”