Turns out, not so well. Dillard lasted 36 snaps at right tackle before being replaced at halftime by Vaitai. He was pretty awful, and if the coaching staff had an inkling Dillard would be that bad, he would not have been the starter. But the coaching staff didn’t know, didn’t have a clue, and of all the concerns that emerged from the loss to Seattle, that absence of coaching acumen should be at the very top of the list.