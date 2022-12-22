Throughout the season, The Inquirer’s Eagles reporters will compile a weekly report on what they’re hearing and seeing from inside the locker room at the NovaCare Complex.

Ahead of the team’s scheduled flight bound for Dallas this weekend, the Eagles locker room was noticeably upbeat on Thursday afternoon. Between the rookies signing Christmas carols, pass-catchers hyping up reserve-turned-starting quarterback Gardner Minshew, and Jordan Mailata acting as a reporter during Minshew’s media availability, the vibes were high across the NovaCare Complex with the Eagles boasting a NFL-best 13-1 record.

Amid the holiday joy, there was still a slight sense of disappointment inside the room. On Wednesday evening, the NFL revealed the Eagles had a league-high eight Pro Bowl selections. But there was a sense from several players that they deserved even more recognition.

To recap, here are the team’s eight Pro Bowlers:

Quarterback Jalen Hurts

Running back Miles Sanders

Wide receiver A.J. Brown

Left guard Landon Dickerson

Center Jason Kelce

Right tackle Lane Johnson

Linebacker Haason Reddick

Cornerback Darius Slay

The Eagles also have nine Pro Bowl alternates:

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith

Left tackle Jordan Mailata

Right guard Isaac Seumalo

Defensive tackle Javon Hargrave

Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox

Defensive end Brandon Graham

Defensive end Josh Sweat

Cornerback James Bradberry

Long snapper Rick Lovato

Considering the defense’s historic success, there’s an argument that the Eagles warranted more than two Pro Bowlers. The most glaring snubs include defensive tackle Javon Hargrave — who leads all NFC defensive tackles with his career-high 10 sacks), defensive end Josh Sweat (career-high 9 1/2 sacks), and cornerback James Bradberry (14 passes defensed and three interceptions).

“What else do I have to do? I’m definitely disappointed,” said Hargrave, who also led all NFC defensive tackles in fan votes. “But there’s nothing I can really do about it now. I’m going to dominate. It adds a little more fuel, a little more motivation going into these games.

“I would think [double-digit sacks] gets you in, but I guess they don’t feel that way. I’ll use this as motivation to get my mind right for this game [against the Cowboys]. I don’t really be surprised by things like that. I think about the worst anyway when I think about [awards]. It is what it is.”

Bradberry added: “I guess I’ve got to make more plays.”

In addition to the perceived snubs, there also were a couple of players who didn’t earn selections due to injury. Dallas Goedert, who leads all NFL tight ends in yards after catch, and safety C.J. Gardner Johnson, the NFL’s interception leader, were removed from the ballots because of their stints on injured reserve.

“We’ve got some big-time snubs,” Slay said. “It’s mind-blowing we have only two defensive Pro Bowlers and we lead the NFL in sacks. We’re playing lights out. That don’t make no sense. Some people get their respect. Some people know there’s some popularity to it.”

As for his own selection — his fifth Pro bowl in 10 seasons — Slay said: “I’m appreciative, for sure. It feels pretty good. I’m not an individual guy, but I do want to have success in this league because you demand your respect. I’m playing this game to be a champion and wear a [Hall of Fame] gold jacket. So I’m just continuing to stack up as much as I can. I don’t have too damn long to be playing this game, so I’m going to love and enjoy this.”

Said first-time Pro Bowler Sanders: “It’s a dream come true. I’m really grateful. Getting my respect is all I really wanted. I don’t know if I got it yet, but I’ve been doing a lot of things to help that case...[General manager] Howie Roseman knows I would love to be an Eagle forever. I believe I’ve put in a lot of work since I’ve been here as an Eagle.”

The Eagles, who have an opportunity to clinch the NFC East title, in addition to the NFC’s No. 1 seed, with a victory over the Cowboys on Saturday, insist they have bigger aspirations than sending a handful of players to Las Vegas for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to be a Pro Bowler, but [shoot],” Slay said. “I’m trying to watch that game on TV. I’m trying to play football in February!”

