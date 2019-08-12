More often than not, the root of this town’s suffering is misplaced expectations. And the bitterness that many mistake for our natural condition is actually a reaction to the punch in the face that reality inevitably delivers. We are seeing this now with the Phillies, a team that entered the season four starters short of a rotation and a lineup that was an injury away from having two or three significant holes. Instead of recognizing that the Phillies were, on paper, an 86-to-89 win team that was equally as likely to win 82 to 84 games as a division title, a lot of people entered the season regarding the upper bound of the range of possible outcomes as the baseline. Playoff tickets were budgeted. Mantels were cleared. October weddings were moved to the winter. And, now, rather than acknowledge our role in this dramatic undershooting of expectations, we are instead left to scramble for someone to blame.