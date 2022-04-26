The Inquirer’s Eagles beat writers rate 16 prospects based upon the Draft Meter scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being more likely that the Eagles will pick that player, and 1 being less likely.

The Eagles currently have the No. 15 and No. 18 picks in the first round of the NFL draft. Here’s how things look headed into Thursday night:

Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

McLane: It doesn’t feel quite right listing a 6-foot-6, 341-pound defensive tackle who ran a 4.78 40-yard dash among the prospects the Eagles could draft, but here we are. Davis didn’t put up gaudy sack numbers at Georgia, which was one of the primary reasons he didn’t go into the offseason — at least among some media types — as a bona fide top-10 pick. He played in a defense, though, that was designed to free up Bulldogs linebackers to make plays in space. Drafting first rounders based upon scheme fit is inadvisable, but Davis would conceivably look better in Jonathan Gannon’s system than, say, in Jim Schwartz’s. But the sell here should be his freakish combination of size and athleticism, even if he doesn’t develop into an elite pass rusher. This feels like a best-case scenario for the Eagles at pick No. 15, but a mini-move up could be necessary.

Draft meter: 8

Smith: Davis plays a position the Eagles value higher than most and there’s a relatively clear path to him becoming the type of player other teams have to account for on every snap. He’s 6-6, 341 pounds and moves faster than anyone that size should be able to. There are valid questions about how many snaps he’ll be able to log and he wasn’t used as a pass rusher very often at Georgia, but the physical traits suggest he can be a dominant interior force. There’s a cluster of teams ahead of the Eagles who could all use a guy like Davis, especially the Baltimore Ravens one pick before them. Whether he makes it to the Eagles at 15, or if there’s a slight trade up to secure him, this feels like an Eagles pick.

Draft meter: 8

Tolentino: Even with Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave on the roster, Davis would be a day one starter. He possesses a crazy motor paired with an insane amount of athleticism. It could be argued his pass-rushing skills weren’t completely unlocked at Georgia, which creates even more intrigue with his stock rising each day. If the Eagles prefer to address defense before offense, and Davis is still on the board when they’re on the clock, this has to be the pick.

Draft meter: 9

Average score: 8.3

George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

McLane: There’s been some chatter about Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux lasting until the latter part of the top 10. If that ends up the case, it could be Howie Roseman’s opportunity to address the Eagles’ greatest immediate need — the pass rush — without having to surrender the No. 18 pick to move up. But the hubbub over character concerns could merely be distraction and the guess here is that the top three edge rushers — Aidan Hutchinson, Travon Walker and Thibodeaux — are gone before a trade would be in play. Karlaftis, on the other hand, would seem to be in the Eagles’ sweet spot based upon pre-draft projection, positional value and need. He’s not as electric as the aforementioned trio, but there is potential upside. He’s only 21 and came to football relatively late after a youth career in water polo. Karlaftis would represent a safe selection at 15, but would look better at 18.

Draft meter: 7

Smith: Karlaftis has been rising up draft boards, but there’s still a chance he’ll be available midway through the first round for the Eagles. If he is, he’s an excellent fit as a big, powerful defensive end/edge rusher with a motor to pair with his play strength. He isn’t twitchy enough to be one of the first edge rushers off the board, but he projects as a solid pass rusher at the next level and one the Eagles should have interest in.

Draft meter: 6

Tolentino: When you flip on the tape, it’s apparent Karlaftis is a powerful edge rusher who utilizes his pure strength to break down protections and pressure opposing quarterbacks. It’s a trait he’s successfully applied over the course of his career, but he seems to be lacking in the bendy/twitch department. It’s possible he develops those traits and adds to his tool box, but it’s a tough sell at a premium position.

Draft meter: 5

Average score: 6

Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

McLane: Assuming Williams’ ACL tear from the national championship game has healed normally, his stock may not be that affected by the injury. It’s possible he misses half the season, and with the extra contract year the first round affords teams, it makes sense to pull the trigger on the 21-year-old within the first 32 picks. He might not even last until the Eagles, but if he were, Williams might offer the best argument for drafting a receiver in the first round for the third straight year. There were some issues with drops, but he had little problem getting separation downfield against the best competition in college.

Draft meter: 7

Smith: The Eagles have experience with Alabama prospects coming off torn ACLs after taking Landon Dickerson in last year’s draft. If they go back to the well of Alabama receivers and take Williams, they’d be adding a tall, lean wideout that projects as a deep threat capable of doing more than that. Once healthy, Williams would slot into the role the team envisioned for Jalen Reagor and could make an early impact. Between his game-breaking speed, his strong hands and his route-running ability, he has a chance to be an elite receiver in the league.

Draft meter: 8

Tolentino: Williams never played with DeVonta Smith, but the thought of them being on the field together is downright scary. Yes, there are injury concerns, and that’s fair. But Williams is the fastest player in the entire draft class, and speed kills in the NFL. He also possesses a crispness to his route-running, which would pair well Smith’s skills. If there are additional concerns with drops, it wouldn’t be an issue for Williams to hit the JUGS machine together with Smith, who catches at minimum 300 passes as part of his daily routine. The team proved its patience last year in allowing Dickerson to fully rehab from his ACL injury. If Williams is on the board at No. 15, send in that name card.

Draft meter: 9

Average score: 8

Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

McLane: Olave has been labeled by some scouts to be the most pro-ready receiver in this draft. His skill set (plus-speedy and agility coupled with precise route running), relative lack of size (6-foot, 187 pounds) and play strength has drawn some comparisons to the Eagles’ Smith. And maybe that would be reason to look elsewhere in the first round or later in the draft for a receiver. But the biggest knock going around the narrativesphere is that Olave’s ceiling isn’t as high as others. Similar has been said of many prospects who would go on to flourish in the NFL. So take the slights with a grain of salt. For the sake of this exercise, Olave wouldn’t be a stretch at 18, but if he was the best remaining on the board, I could see Roseman trading back into the second and third rounds for a receiver, where he may find the most value in this class.

Draft meter: 6

Smith: The receivers the Eagles were reportedly pursuing this offseason (Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk) are both smaller guys with excellent route-running ability. Olave fits that mold extremely well and is one of the most polished, well-rounded receivers in the class. His upside isn’t as high as others and pairing him with Smith will make for a pretty undersized receiving corps, but the fit is hard to ignore.

Draft meter: 7

Tolentino: Olave would be a fine selection, but the Eagles shouldn’t be infatuated enough to trade up for him. Depending on how the board shakes out, it might be wiser to spend the latter first-round pick on Olave and address defense first. There are plenty of value options at receiver beyond the first round (Skyy Moore, Alec Pierce, etc.), so Eagles fans shouldn’t feel too disappointed if the team doesn’t snag snag Williams, Olave, or Burks — in my opinion, the top three receivers in this year’s draft.

Draft meter: 7

Average score: 6.7

Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

McLane: If you’re into having alternately-sized bookend receivers, the 6-2, 225-pound Burks could be a complement to Smith. He’s a physical receiver with yards-after-catch ability. He would also offer positional versatility having lined up almost everywhere for the Razorbacks. Deebo Samuel would be a most attractive comparison. A.J. Brown, who some evaluators have compared to Burks, is another flattering projection. He ran fast enough at the combine — 4.55 seconds in the 40 — but he likely falls into the same second-tier category as Olave and could prompt a move out of the first round with the Eagles’ second pick.

Draft meter: 6

Smith: If you want to know Burks’ potential, go watch him put up eight catches for 179 yards and two touchdowns against Alabama last season. His size and speed give him serious upside, although he’s not the most polished receiver in this class. Nick Sirianni would need to dream up a role for Burks that involves some gadget plays, but he’d be a nice complement to Smith.

Draft meter: 6

Tolentino: Burks has extreme upside to his game. His willingness and grit — he battled a shoulder injury when he put up 179 receiving yards versus Alabama — is another big plus. His 40 time isn’t ideal for the position, but scouting departments have better vantage points of his ceiling thanks to advanced analytics on play speed.

Draft meter: 6

Average score: 6

Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State

McLane: Johnson is unlikely to be available at 15, but depending upon how many quarterbacks are drafted in the first half of the first round, it’s possible he falls to the Eagles or within striking range. He seemingly checks all the boxes. He was productive last season for the Seminoles, has ideal size, strength and agility, and wowed scouts during Senior Bowl practices. But Johnson has his detractors, as well. He can be tight in his rush and doesn’t consistently ply with his hands, as one senior-level NFL scout pointed out to me recently. The former JUCO product also transferred out of Georgia when he couldn’t crack the starting lineup, which some view negatively. Quibbles can be made about nearly every prospect, but this draft seems to be full of more question marks than usual. All that said, getting Johnson would be viewed favorably by most based upon a consensus of draft analysts.

Draft meter: 5

Smith: If you had asked me about Johnson midway through the Senior Bowl, he would have been one of the highest players on this meter. Problem is, his stock just keeps rising. He’s big, fast, and strong and he’s got a motor to go with those physical tools. If he makes it to the Eagles at 15, he could very well be the pick depending on who else is there, but he feels like a top-10 prospect at this point.

Draft meter: 4

Tolentino: Johnson’s stock is as hot as it can be right now. And after speaking with Florida State coach Mike Norvell recently, I’m even more convinced Johnson doesn’t slip past the top 10. “He’s an incredibly special player,” Norvell said. He made arguably the biggest one-year impact on our program. The number of plays he had, and the level of consistency he was able to put on display, it’s exciting to see somebody have that impact in such a short period of time. He’s got an unrivaled work ethic, and we were able to pair that with his size and talent to really harass and pressure opposing quarterbacks this past year.”

Draft meter: 5

Average score: 4.7

Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

McLane: Like Johnson, Stingley may not be within the Eagles’ range. He could be a medical red flag because of various injuries or how his on-field regression after a stellar freshman season is viewed by teams. Sauce Gardner is widely considered the top cornerback and should be chosen early, but Stingley may have the best man cover skills in the draft. He’s not as long as Gardner – 6-0, 30 ⅝-inch arms vs. 6-3, 33 ½-inch – but he played against better competition and is almost a year younger. Roseman hasn’t ever drafted a corner in the first round, but Stingley has a chance to be an elite NFL player.

Draft meter: 5

Smith: There are a few safer options at cornerback, but Stingley is one of the highest-upside players in the entire class. He has a chance to be a legitimate lockdown cornerback, but he hasn’t played like one since his freshman year. If you want to see what his ceiling is, go watch the leaked practice footage of him covering Ja’Marr Chase in practice a few years ago. His health has been shaky and he hasn’t played his best since his freshman season two years ago. There’s plenty of risk involved, which has caused him to slide, but the chances to get a No. 1 cornerback and a building-block of a depleted secondary midway through the draft is plenty enticing.

Draft meter: 4

Tolentino: Sauce Gardner, who attended the same high school as Eagles cornerback Avonte Maddox, is the best defensive back in the draft. But Stingley isn’t that far behind. He’s got tremendous upside and put on good tape while competing in the SEC. Roseman’s negligence to draft a cornerback in the first round keeps this meter grade tame.

Draft meter: 5

Average score: 4.7

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

McLane: Hamilton might be the No. 1 no-brainer of the players listed here. It could be argued he may be the best overall prospect in the entire class. But he doesn’t play a premium position and some teams picking in the top ten could be scared off by his 4.59 40 at the combine. Safety is another spot that Roseman has stayed away from in the first round, but he’s also never really been in contention for a blue chipper. If Hamilton were to drop, he could be, like Johnson or Stingley, worth sacrificing a Day 2 pick. Roseman wants to avoid emphasizing need, but if he’s willing to wait, Baylor’s Jalen Pitre, Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker, Michigan’s Dax Hill or Georgia’s Lewis Cine could be potential plug-and-play starters on Day 2.

Draft meter: 5

Smith: Hamilton was a top-5 prospect for a long time, but he has fallen a little because he plays a less-than-premium position and ran a slow 40-yard dash. But honestly, who cares? Watching Hamilton, speed isn’t an issue and he’s the type of playmaker that can elevate a defense. If he’s available, even if he’s in range of trading up, the Eagles should capitalize. The only question that remains is: Will he be in range?

Draft meter: 7

Tolentino: The Eagles have been linked to having interest in free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu. But if they aren’t willing to pay top dollar, the draft might be an alternate solution, and Hamilton is atop the safety prospects. His play speed is better than his 40-yard dash time and his range across the field is the kind that’d make Gannon salivate.

Draft meter: 6

Average score: 6

Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

McLane: McDuffie’s school pedigree shouldn’t be held against him, but I get the feeling that some local observers don’t want him because he went to the same college as Sidney Jones (Washington) or because he played in a conference (Pac-12) that has recently snakebitten the Eagles. It makes sense to rate Stingley or even Clemson’s Andrew Booth Jr. higher based upon the competition they faced, but McDuffie should be evaluated on his own accord. He has been described as natural and fluid and looks instinctive based on the assorted film I’ve watched. Some might be scared off by his average size (5-11, 193) and sub-30-inch arm length — and I imagine the Eagles will be, too — but a few NFL scouts I’ve consulted with said to throw out the measurables on McDuffie. He can just ball.

Draft meter: 6

Smith: Using a baseball analogy, drafting McDuffie feels like trying to get an extra-base hit rather than swinging for the fences. There’s nothing wrong with that approach here, either, especially when you consider how the Eagles use their cornerbacks. He’s on the smaller side and doesn’t project as a future lockdown corner in man-coverage, but his instincts and quickness make him an ideal fit for the Eagles’ zone-heavy scheme. It’s also worth noting he plays bigger than his 5-11, 193-pound frame; when he needs to, he can competently tackle. Because of his extensive background making plans in a zone scheme, McDuffie would immediately slot into the Eagles’ No. 2 cornerback spot opposite Darius Slay.

Draft meter: 6

Tolentino: McDuffie’s measurables aren’t as great compared to his peers in the draft. But he’s a sure tackler and seems entirely comfortable playing in zone coverages. The team’s experience with Pac-12 products isn’t exactly inspiring, but McDuffie would be a fine addition to Gannon’s defense.

Draft meter: 5

Average score: 5.7

Drake London, WR, USC

McLane: The last time the Eagles drafted a Pac-12, 50-50 ball-winning receiver they ended up with JJ Arcega-Whiteside. That might not be a fair analogy to make in relation to London, but the scars from that draft could still be visible in how Roseman constructs his board. I’d be worried about London skipping the 40-yard dash at the combine and his pro day. Maybe the 6-5, 210-pound receiver turns into Mike Evans at the next level, but I’d be more inclined to move back — even into the 20s — for Penn State’s Jahan Dotson.

Draft meter: 3

Smith: Is London destined to be the next Mike Evans as some suggest? Or is he the next Arcega-Whiteside? At the very least, London looks like the ideal “X” receiver to pair opposite Smith with a big frame and some contested-catch ability. He plays with an edge and makes things happen after the catch. The concerns about his ability to separate are real, and the track record of receivers who struggle to do so is spotty. The risk might outweigh the reward for a team that’s been burned in the past.

Draft meter: 3

Tolentino: London has been attached to some lofty comparisons, including Mike Evans and Mike Williams. London’s size and frame would complement Smith, but there are legitimate questions about his lack of ability to create separation. Receivers can only utilize their body so much, but speed and route running wins most 1 v. 1′s at the end of the day. It didn’t help London skipped the 40-yard dash on two occasions either.

Draft meter: 2

Average score: 2.7

Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

McLane: Wyatt scares me, which means he’ll probably end up the best NFL player from the draft. Many point to his total of five sacks in 49 games over his Georgia career or his advanced age (24) as reasons enough to pass on the 6-foot-3, 304-pound defensive tackle. But it’s off-the-field character concerns that give me pause. Wyatt was arrested after a “family violence” incident two years ago, but misdemeanor charges were eventually dropped. As for his football future, he has many of the traits you would want out of a three-technique. But the Eagles have done better than most teams avoiding prospects with checkered pasts. I have a feeling Wyatt qualifies in that regard.

Draft meter: 3

Smith: Wyatt was typecast as the “other” Georgia defensive tackle, but that’s not exactly fair. Davis’ running mate is a more conventional three-technique defensive tackle with an incredibly quick first step. If you’re drafting anyone from Georgia’s defense last year, you’re taking the risk of them being a product of all the talent that surrounded them, but Wyatt’s physical profile is a good one. Any evaluation of Wyatt must include that he was arrested following the “family violence” incident in 2020. Between his character concerns and the questions about how he’ll fare with less talent insulating him, he’s a tricky prospect to figure out.

Draft meter: 3

Tolentino: The team’s evaluation of Wyatt will require additional digging when considering his off-field issues. He’s also an older prospect, who would reach age 29 under his rookie contract with a fifth-year option. Some context: Hargrave, 29, entering the final season of the three-year deal he signed with the Eagles in 2020.

Draft meter: 2

Average score: 2.7

Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

McLane: Wilson will probably end up being the first receiver taken. He’s probably the best all-around athlete of the bunch. He ran a 4.38 40 at the combine, but what impressed the most in games was how he utilized a 36-inch vertical to high-point jump balls for the Buckeyes. He also doesn’t shy from contact when picking up yards after the catch. Wilson plays bigger than his size. But some teams may be reluctant to expend a top ten selection on a 6-foot, 188-pound receiver, which could bring the Eagles into the conversion. I find it hard to believe that Roseman will move up for a receiver, especially when the position is considered deep, and I just can’t see Wilson slipping out of the top 10.

Draft meter: 2

Smith: Wilson has drawn comparisons to Keenan Allen and Stefon Diggs, which any team would sign up for. He’s a well-rounded receiver and polished route-runner with good speed. He doesn’t have the elite traits others have, but he resembles the most productive receivers in the league by being such a complete player. If he’s there for the Eagles, it’d be a slam-dunk. Problem is, I don’t see how he makes it all the way to No. 15.

Draft meter: 3

Tolentino: After participating in Ohio State’s pro day, Wilson told The Inquirer it’d be a dream come true to play for the Eagles. “I actually grew up a die-hard Eagles fan,” he said. “I was a quarterback when I was younger and the Eagles have paved the way for Black quarterbacks to look up to with [Michael] Vick, [Randall] Cunningham, [Donovan] McNabb, and now Jalen Hurts. So being a young dude in a quarterback family, I flocked to them. I grew up an Eagles fan and made sure I told [Sirianni and Roseman] that.” There’s a lot to like in Wilson, but unless the Eagles trade up, it’s difficult envisioning him slipping past the top 10.

Draft meter: 3

Average score: 2.7

Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

McLane: If the Eagles hadn’t signed free agent Haason Reddick, maybe there could be a case made for drafting a strong-side linebacker with pass rush skills. I’m not even sure if Lloyd fits that mold in the pros, but he was able to get into the backfield often when he blitzed. And there’s also a lot to like in terms of positional versatility and college production. But come on, the Eagles aren’t drafting a linebacker in the first round, especially after they went from three to two picks. He’s on the older size (23) and didn’t exactly light it up in the 40 (4.66 seconds) either. And another free agent signing — inking Kyzir White to a one-year deal — all but assured that Philly’s off-ball linebacker aficionados will have to wait another year for their dreams to be realized.

Draft meter: 2

Smith: Lloyd is the archetype for modern-day linebackers with the speed to cover, the instincts to force turnovers and the play strength to take on blocks in the run game. The 6-2, 237-pound off-ball linebacker would likely take an immediate starting role with the team, although the linebacker position isn’t as bleak as it was before White and Reddick were added to the fold.

Draft meter: 4

Tolentino: There’s plenty to like in Lloyd, but history shows the Eagles possess a strong hesitation when it comes to investing at the linebacker position via the draft. Rather, the team favors recycling their one-year deal experiment. see: Eric Wilson, White, etc.

Draft meter: 2

Average score: 2.7

Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

McLane: With most first round-worthy tackles expected to go in the first half of the draft, the Eagles aren’t likely to think about finding Lane Johnson’s eventual replacement just yet. Jason Kelce is closer to expiration, which is why Linderbaum is included here. He’s also as close to a Day 1 starting center as there is in this draft. But the Eagles already have several possible in-house successors, and Linderbaum doesn’t offer the interior versatility Roseman would likely want to justify a late first rounder.

Draft meter: 2

Smith: Linderbaum was the darling of Eagles mock drafts for a long time, but that connection has cooled a good bit since Kelce announced he’d be returning for at least another year. Undersized centers, even ones as athletic as Linderbaum, don’t typically hear their names called early in the draft. Linderbaum is an interesting trade-back option, but even taking him 18th feels a little early given how the pre-draft process went for him.

Draft meter: 3

Tolentino: Offensive line coach Jeff Stouland has done one of the best jobs in the NFL when it comes to maximizing the talent underneath him. Over the past several years, the line has been dealt with multiple season-ending injuries and the group continues to produce quality linemen. While Linderbaum’s skillset would probably excite Stoutland, it doesn’t help he’s a center-only prospect. Plus, the team already has multiple contingencies (Dickerson, Nate Herbig) in case Kelce goes down.

Draft meter: 2

Average score: 2.3

Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

McLane: Dean has all the hallmarks of a classic middle linebacker: he’s an instinctive, smart, sideline-to-sideline thumper who could benefit any number of defenses. He is not, however, a first-round option for the Eagles. Never say never always applies, but with premium positions able to be addressed, the years without a first-round linebacker is likely to extend to 43.

Draft meter: 1

Smith: Dean was arguably the best player on a stacked Georgia defense last year, but the pre-draft process hasn’t been kind to him. He didn’t test because of a few nagging injuries and questions have popped up about his 5-11, 229-pound frame. If the Eagles were going to break the streak of avoiding first-round linebackers, it feels like it wouldn’t be for one that has some lingering concerns.

Draft meter: 2

Tolentino: See: Lloyd.

Draft meter: 1

Average score: 1.3

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi

McLane: Kenny Pickett or Malik Willis could just as easily be listed here, since I think there’s less than a 1 percent chance the Eagles draft a quarterback in the first round. But Corral was one of the team’s 30 pre-draft visits and he seems the most likely of the three to be available at either 15 of 18. That said, the meeting doesn’t necessarily suggest actual interest. It could be mere misdirection or an opportunity to sit down with a prospect they’ve yet to spend significant time with. Maybe there’s a chance the Eagles take Corral in the second round, but signs point to another season of Hurts without any real competition.

Draft meter: 1

Smith: Corral’s background in a RPO-heavy offense in college fits with what Sirianni likes to do offensively. Perhaps that’s why the Eagles had him in for a pre-draft visit. Or, it could all be a smokescreen. Considering how weak this quarterback class is perceived, and the limited upside Corral has, it’s probably the latter.

Draft meter: 1

Tolentino: Because of the nature and importance of the position, quarterbacks will always be a hot topic of discussion leading up to the draft. The Eagles have seemed outside upgrades in the form of proven talent — they reportedly inquired about the availability of Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson. But taking a risk on a less-than-stellar quarterback class would be quite the gamble. Obviously the Eagles selected Hurts in the second round of the 2020 draft less than a year after extending Carson Wentz to a mega-deal — so nothing can be ruled out. But it’d be quite the surprise if the Eagles addressed the position as they’ve publicly endorsed Hurts on multiple occasions.

Draft meter: 1

Average score: 1

