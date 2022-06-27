For several years, Brandon Brooks and Lane Johnson dominated the right side of the Eagles offensive line. When healthy, they were considered to be one of the best offensive line tandems in the league. The cohesiveness between Johnson and Brooks played an integral role in the team’s success during its run to a Super Bowl title.

However, this upcoming season, the offensive line will have a refreshed look to its right side. After suffering a torn pectoral injury last September that sidelined him for the entire year, Brooks retired in January. Brooks’ retirement now paves way for a new running mate alongside Johnson.

Veteran Isaac Seumalo, 6-foot-4, 304 pounds, figures to get first dibs at the starting right guard spot. However, there will undoubtedly be a position battle throughout training camp. Jack Driscoll and Sua Opeta are expected to be part of the picture, while rookie Cam Jurgens, a center-only prospect out of Nebraska, will also take reps at right guard, according to coach Nick Sirianni.

Seumalo, 28, was originally selected in the third round out of Oregon State during the 2016 NFL draft. After signing a three-year extension during the 2019 offseason, Seumalo is entering the final year of that deal. He carries a $7.6 million cap number, according to OverTheCap.

After suffering a Lisfranc foot sprain injury last September that required two surgeries, Seumalo is eager to get back on the field. He participated during the non-contact Organized Training Activity practice sessions. Asked about specific feelings and conversations with the team regarding his contract situation, Seumalo declined, instead focusing attention on his rehab.

“[Offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland] always talks about, ‘Hungry dogs run faster,’ ” he said. “And I’ve been as hungry as they come the past 6-7 months.”

Among candidates expected to compete for the starting right guard spot, Seumalo boasts the most overall experience; he has played in 64 career games with 43 starts, including 41at left guard.

Will he be able to make the full-time switch to right guard?

“It’s been an adjustment,” Seumalo said. “Brandon, he was the best at the position. I’ve talked to him a lot. Switching from one guard to the next, there’s different technicalities and weight position, all this specific O-line stuff. But still getting to play next to Jason Kelce and Lane, it’s truly a blessing.

“Every year, you’re competing. They’re always going to bring in somebody to compete for your job. I think when I’m healthy, I can play at a really high level...I don’t plan on taking any breaks. My goal is to be ready. I want to embrace that challenge of being as ready as possible come July 26.”

Besides Brooks retiring, the Eagles also released Nate Herbig during the offseason. Herbig was Brooks’ main reserve — he made 12 starts at right guard since 2020. If Seumalo sticks at right guard, he’ll join a starting unit that features Jordan Mailata at left tackle, Landon Dickerson at left guard, Kelce at center, and Johnson at right tackle.

Consider the upcoming season a true changing of the guard.

“Isaac has played a lot of football,” Sirianni said. “We know how good of a football player he is. We’ll see how everything shakes out. Isaac is coming off an injury, but Jack Driscoll played meaningful snaps, Sua did a great job of stepping in, Cam [is] in the mix. We have a lot of good options there.

“I think the one thing that I am continuously amazed about this place is the depth we have. Not only do we have a great starting offensive and defensive line, which is arguably one of the better ones in the NFL, we have depth at those positions, too.”