Matt Pryor played the final 46 snaps for Seumalo against the Rams. Asked if that is the plan going forward, Pederson indicated that Nate Herbig, who has played the first two games at right guard, could move to left guard, with Pryor moving to the right, or backups Jack Driscoll and Sua Opeta could figure into the mix. Pederson also mentioned Jamon Brown, the veteran guard the Eagles acquired from the Bears' practice squad last week. “We’ve just got to find the best five and the best fit this week, coming out of practice,” he said.