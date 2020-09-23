For the first few days after Eagles left guard Isaac Seumalo went down with a left knee injury, 25 snaps into Sunday’s loss to the Rams, it seemed Seumalo would be back pretty soon.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson made a point Monday of saying Seumalo was being placed on “short-term IR,” a reference to the rules change this year that allows players who go on injured reserve to return in as little as three weeks.
On Wednesday, though, Pederson changed his estimate, without providing details.
“He’s gonna miss, probably, a little more than three weeks. His is a little more significant,” Pederson said. He was asked if Seumalo would undergo surgery but did not answer. “I think he’s going to be down for the foreseeable future here.”
Matt Pryor played the final 46 snaps for Seumalo against the Rams. Asked if that is the plan going forward, Pederson indicated that Nate Herbig, who has played the first two games at right guard, could move to left guard, with Pryor moving to the right, or backups Jack Driscoll and Sua Opeta could figure into the mix. Pederson also mentioned Jamon Brown, the veteran guard the Eagles acquired from the Bears' practice squad last week. “We’ve just got to find the best five and the best fit this week, coming out of practice,” he said.
Seumalo, a third-round pick in 2016, has been the starter at left guard since midway through the 2018 season.