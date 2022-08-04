Between periods of Thursday’s practice, which lasted nearly two hours — marking the longest session of training camp thus far — Eagles players and coaches huddled around water stations that were spread across the field at the NovaCare Complex. With the heat index hovering around 100 degrees, they took turns dousing themselves with water and taking sips of much-needed hydration.

As for any other precautions to combat the intense elements?

“You grab a towel and wipe yourself off,” tight end Jack Stoll said, “next thing you know five seconds later, you’ve got to do the same damn thing again!”

It was that type of steamy day for the Eagles as they worked underneath the blistering sun. Coach Nick Sirianni even moved up the start of practice — from 10 to 9 a.m. — in an attempt to beat the hotter temperatures that arrived midday.

For a majority of the session, the level of intensity seemed high, although players were clearly gassed over the final 20 minutes.

“We don’t have to play [Friday], so of course you’re looking at it, and guys got tired during the last period, there’s no question,” Sirianni said. “But we’re throwing different conditioning things, in addition to our plays every day, at them. I can tell we’re getting a little bit better with our conditioning each day.

“That’s pretty typical in two minutes — guys are going to get tired and their fundamental and football IQ will suffer. We’ve got to fight through those things. But the intensity was high. I’m glad that happened right here because it’s going to be a great opportunity for us to teach from it.

“These guys are getting in better shape. Most of them [arrived] in top-notch shape ready for this mountain that we have to climb.”

Thursday’s practice was the sixth of training camp, which began July 27. The Eagles have one more week of practices before their first preseason game, scheduled for Aug. 12 against the Jets at Lincoln Financial Field. The length of Eagles practices has been on the lighter side, varying between 50 minutes and 1 hour, 20 minutes, which meant Thursday was the longest session by any indicator.

Wide receiver DeVonta Smith (groin) and tackles Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard (concussions) popped up on the team’s injury report and did not practice Thursday.

Here are the rest of the players who’ve been affected by injuries through the first week:

C Jason Kelce (COVID-19 progression, missed 1 practice, limited in 1 practice)

WR Quez Watkins (illness, limited in 1 practice)

WR Zach Pascal (illness/food poisoning, missed 5 practices, limited in 1 practice)

WR Greg Ward (toe, missed 2 practices)

WR Keric Wheatfall (COVID-19 progression, missed 3 practices)

TE Grant Calcaterra (hamstring, missed 3 practices)

DT Fletcher Cox (COVID-19 progression, limited in 2 practices)

DL Milton Williams (elbow, missed 1 practice, limited in 1 practice)

CB Mac McCain (knee, missed 2 practices)

S Anthony Harris (COVID-19 progression, limited in 1 practice)

Tight ends Tyree Jackson and Richard Rodgers and offensive lineman Brett Toth began training camp on the physically unable to perform list. Rodgers was activated on Wednesday, while Jackson and Toth remain on the PUP.

For some of the more established players who’ve missed time, such as Cox, Kelce, and even Smith, the pause might not affect them as much compared to a player fighting for a roster spot with less security.

“I feel like I’m in good condition,” rookie linebacker Kyron Johnson said. “These are the types of practices where, yeah, it’s going to be draining and tiring. But you have to fight through. Because in order to get something you’ve never had, you’ve got to do something you’ve never did. That’s fighting and working until you pass out, really. I like practicing in the heat because I’m used to it.

“Ain’t nothing a little cold water can do.”

» READ MORE: The Eagles believe holding fewer practices leads to fewer injuries

The Eagles are permitted to carry 90 players on their active roster for the start of camp. Roster cutdown dates follow each week of the preseason. The team must reduce its roster to 85 players by Aug. 16; 80 players by Aug. 23; and the final cut to a 53-man active roster by Aug. 30.

During Sirianni’s first season, he made it clear just how much he values practice time. Sirianni also expertly balanced the fine line between practice intensity and prioritizing player health; the Eagles deployed a relatively healthy roster throughout the 2021 season. Sirianni has indicated that practices — specifically joint practices — carry as much weight compared to the actual preseason games when it comes to player evaluation and self-assessment.

Following the preseason opener, the Eagles will travel to Cleveland and Miami in consecutive weeks, and they will hold joint practices with the Browns and Dolphins.

“I think we feel great — when you add another element like the heat, that’s what training camp is for,” Stoll said. “Lord knows, some of these games in September get really hot. So it’s good coming out here and getting that work in. It wasn’t up to our standard when we got to the tail end [of practice], but that’s what camp is for, and we’re going to keep getting better and better.”