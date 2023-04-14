Eagles draft: Will the Birds draft a linebacker amid offseason departures?

Since 2014, the Eagles have selected just three linebackers in the first three rounds of the draft: Marcus Smith at No. 26 overall in 2014, Davion Taylor at No. 103 overall in 2020, and Georgia’s Nakobe Dean last year at No. 83 overall.

The Birds’ two starting linebackers last year, Kyzir White, a former fourth-round pick who signed with the Cardinals and T.J. Edwards, once an undrafted free agent who signed with the Bears, both departed.

Simply put, the Eagles don’t invest premium capital in the position, and after bringing in Nicholas Morrow in free agency to play alongside Dean, while having Shaun Bradley, Christian Elliss and others waiting in the wings, it doesn’t seem likely they’ll draft a linebacker.

There aren’t many true stacked backer archetypes in this 2023 draft class, but plenty of enticing skill sets worth monitoring. Here’s a breakdown of the class as a whole.

Top of class

Trenton Simpson, Clemson

With one of the best short-area bursts of anyone in this draft class, Simpson did a little bit of everything for his defense, from being an extra man at the line of scrimmage to carrying tight ends and running backs up the seam. An explosive athlete with heavy hands to knock back offensive linemen, Simpson has impressive range maneuvering in traffic, is an intelligent blitzer who can discard running backs in pass protection, and stoutly built to withstand the physical grind of football. At 6-2, 235, Clemson even threw Simpson at nickel, allowing him to showcase his ability to re-route and get underneath crossing routes.

While Simpson struggles with his anticipation in the run game and needs to clean up his tackling in space, he has the versatility to play all over the second level of the defense, specifically as a WILL backer. His coverage ability, despite no ball production, will allow him to have a three-down impact at the NFL level.

Jack Campbell, Iowa

Arguably the linebacker with the best eyes and instincts in coverage in this class is Campbell, who measured in at the NFL combine at a towering 6-5, 249. As one of the few true three-down linebackers in this class, the Hawkeyes star led college football in 143 tackles (3.5 for loss), intercepted two passes, returning one for a touchdown, and six pass breakups in 2022. Consistently coming to balance in open-field tackle situations, instinctually sound attacking run fits with active eyes in coverage to find routes run behind him and altering the passing lanes.

While Campbell needs to take on blocks better in the trenches and play with better pad level, the standout linebacker has the physicality, size and awareness to break in as a starter before the end of his rookie season. He doesn’t offer the same burst and explosiveness as his peers in this draft class, but has ideal snap to snap consistency others lack in this class.

Hybrid backers

Drew Sanders, Arkansas

The talent and athleticism is undeniable when you pop on the tape with Sanders. Starting his career at Alabama serving primarily as an edge rusher, Sanders emerged as a pass rushing linebacker 2022 for the Razorbacks, finishing with some eye-popping stats: 103 tackles (13.5 for loss), 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Sanders is a long (6-4, 235), rangy backer with the speed to run and chase down running backs, coupled with menacing ability as a blitzer and pass rusher, using his speed and physical hands to detach from offensive linemen.

The tools and traits are tantalizing, but as a true stack backer, Sanders struggles with consistent run fits and missed tackles, specifically in one-on-one scenarios in the box. His eyes in coverage aren’t natural yet, but his athleticism and instincts allow him to make plays on the football in short coverage drops. Using Sanders in a third-down pass rushing role while he finds consistency getting to landmarks in coverage and attacking the right run fits will maximize his effectiveness as he game continues to grow, considering 2022 was his first year at linebacker.

DeMarvion Overshown, Texas

Another linebacker with a multi-faceted skill set, Overshown, just like Sanders, switched to linebacker after playing another position beforehand. The former safety recruit made the transition to linebacker shortly before the 2020 season, allowing him three seasons of tape in the box. Best utilized as a run-and-chase backer with pass-rush upside, Overshown finished his fifth and final season with the Longhorns collecting 96 tackles (10 for loss), four sacks and five pass breakups. His pass traits are his upside in coverage, which comes naturally as a former safety and lateral quickness to track down ballcarriers inside and out.

Possessing a slender frame (6-3, 229), Overshown is a work in progress as a run defender, lacking the strength and hand usage to get off blocks from offensive linemen, but his quick trigger to redirect and make tackles down the line of scrimmage, plus pass rushing upside would allow him to be used in a versatile role defensively. Projecting as a SAM linebacker with tools to play WILL, Overshown’s athleticism should land himself as a Day 2 pick.

Three-down reliability

Dorian Williams, Tulane

At 6-1, 228, Williams isn’t your typical linebacker size, but his closing speed and natural instincts allow him to make plays both inside and outside of the box. Finishing 2022 with 132 tackles (8.5 for loss), a team-high five sacks and two interceptions, Williams displays excellent play recognition and is physical as a blitzer to work through offensive linemen en route to the quarterback. In zone coverage particularly, Williams is adept at getting into his zone drops and finding routes run across the field, specifically crossing routes and knocking the receiver off his course.

Williams is inconsistent to stack and shed offensive linemen, and can be a step slow at attacking the running back’s path, but he shows consistency as a tackler and the ability to sift through and manage muddied piles to bring down ballcarriers. His exact draft position is unknown, and could slip into Day 3, but Williams would be a nice depth addition at WILL linebacker as he continues to develop his game.

Dayian Henley, Washington State

Once starting his career as a wide receiver for Nevada, before moving to linebacker and transferring to Washington State for his final season, Henley has impressive athleticism and speed to be a run-and-chase backer at the NFL level. Finishing his lone season with the Cougars in 2022 amassing 106 tackles, (12 for loss), four sacks, one interception and three forced fumbles. Utilizing his instinctual ability to read and react as a run defender while beating offensive linemen at the apex of a play, Henley excels as an open-field tackler and thrives in man coverage against tight ends.

With a slim frame at 6-1, 225, Henley doesn’t take on blocks well and needs to clean up his angles of pursuit. But even though he’s still relatively new to the position, he possesses desirable athleticism and reaction ability to be a playmaker for an NFL defense. Projecting as an off-ball linebacker, Henley has special teams upside, leading the Cougars with six tackles during his special teams duties, and had one of the more impressive weeks at the Senior Bowl.

Day 3 gem

Marte Mapu, Sacramento State

Playing a hybrid role at Sacramento State, from a nickel, to safety, and even extra linebacker inside the box, Mapu is a player who is physical, fluid in coverage with a nose for the football. The standout Hornets defender has the unique ability to recognize screens and coverage spatial awareness from anywhere on the field, showcasing excellent closing speed, while being a plus run defender.

After finishing the 2022 season with 76 tackles (6.5 for loss), two interceptions and once forced fumble, Mapu took on full linebackers duties in the NFLPA Bowl and Senior Bowl circuit. Particularly in Mobile, Ala., Mapu excelled at shooting gaps and making plays on the football in coverage. Although he’s still early in his potential transition, a bit undersized at 6-3, 220, the hybrid defender has the athleticism and instincts to become a contributor down the line, with the ability to make his mark on special teams early in his career.