Eagles draft tracker: Breaking down all the Birds’ top-30 visits with NFL draft prospects

As we inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, the Eagles will scout prospects either at their pro day or by bringing them in to Philadelphia to visit their facilities.

The Birds, along with the other 31 teams, are allotted 30 private meetings with draft prospects, but players who are local to the NFL teams don’t count towards those private meetings.

With two first-round picks and three picks total on the first two days of the draft, the Eagles are in position to select premium players as they look to continue bolstering a roster that lost several players in free agency over the last week.

» READ MORE: Inside Eagles free agency and Howie Roseman’s handling of C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Fletcher Cox, and Darius Slay

Advertisement

Here’s a look at reported top-30 visits for the Eagles, although every visit won’t be made public.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Texas running back Bijan Robinson is visiting with the Eagles after posting on his Instagram late Monday night that he was in Philadelphia. The visit was confirmed by NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo.

Robinson is a top-five talent in the 2023 NFL draft class, with an elite ability to change direction, creativity as a runner, elusiveness in the open field, and the speed to break away from defenses at any time. His receiving ability is lauded as well. Although he only had 19 receptions in 2022, he averaged 16 yards per catch. Even with the devaluation of the running back position, the Texas back checks all the boxes and would immediately upgrade the Eagles running back room that lost Miles Sanders to free agency.

Robinson won’t make it out of the first round, and it’s a position the Eagles haven’t selected that early since 1986.

Jaquelin Roy, DL, LSU

Originally reported on March 10, LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy is set to meet with the Eagles for a top-30 visit, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. A one-year starter for the Tigers, the true junior, who measured in at the combine at 6-foot-3 and 305 pounds, is a disruptive player in the interior who has heavy hands to disengage blockers and quickness to get vertical penetration in the run game.

His hand usage can improve at the line of scrimmage and he plays high with his pad level, but his energy and size would be a great addition to the Eagles as a Day 3 selection. It’s clear defensive tackle, alongside 2022 first-round pick Jordan Davis, is a need for this upcoming draft, especially after losing Javon Hargrave in free agency.