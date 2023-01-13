Which team will the Eagles play in the NFL playoffs’ divisional round? Our beat writers make wild-card picks.

The Eagles have a first-round bye in the playoffs and await the lowest seed to come out of the wild-card round. Which team will they face next?

Jeff McLane

The Eagles could know as early as Saturday night who their upcoming opponent is in the divisional round of the playoffs. If the No. 7 seed Seattle Seahawks were to upset the No. 2 seed San Francisco 49ers, it would be a best-case scenario facing a team that sneaked into the postseason. Seattle would have shown some mettle in trumping their divisional rivals, but it’s hard to imagine the Geno Smith-led team traveling across the country and pulling off another surprise.

Alas, I don’t think it will happen, even if it’s hard to beat the same team three times in one season. That would be the scenario for the Eagles, however, if the Seahawks were to lose and the No. 6-seed New York Giants were to knock off the No.-3 seed Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. But I think an Eagles squad at full strength is significantly stronger than any narratives about winning three straight in one season against the same foe. Minnesota is susceptible to losing to a solid, if unspectacular, opponent. But the Vikings won eight of nine at home and should be able to outpace a Giants team that may just be happy to be playing still.

So that leaves the No. 5 seed Dallas Cowboys at the No. 4 seed Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. The Vikings’ lone loss at U.S. Bank Stadium, it should be noted, came in a 40-3 drubbing at the hands of Dallas. It was easily the Cowboys’ best road victory. I don’t know how much to make of their 1-4 record on grass vs. 11-2 on turf, but Dak Prescott has been a decidedly less effective quarterback on a natural surface in his career. Is that merely anecdotal? Maybe. There are plenty of on-field reasons and matchups that favor Dallas to pick them to advance. Tom Brady is always reason enough to pick Tampa, but the Bucs aren’t very good. The Cowboys may be unpredictable at times, but when they’re good, they can beat almost anyone, and I think they’ll win, setting up a rematch with the Eagles.

EJ Smith

The Eagles’ most favorable outcome is also the most unlikely. Not only would a Seahawks win over the No. 2 seed 49ers knock out the most formidable threat to the Eagles in the NFC, but also it would give them a jump start game-planning for their divisional-round opponent.

Stranger things have happened, but it’s hard to predict a Seattle upset. The 49ers won both of the regular-season matchups, and while the adage that it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season holds weight, there’s a reason San Fran has reigned victorious. They have more talent on both sides and third-string quarterback Brock Purdy has played well above the expectations that are often associated with being a seventh-round pick.

People picking the Giants, or rather picking against the Vikings are at least halfway correct. The Vikings haven’t beaten many quality opponents and their point differential suggests they are suspect. Problem is, the same could be said about the Giants. New York’s negative-6 point differential is three points worse than Minnesota’s. The Vikings are 4-3 against teams that finished over .500 this season. New York is 2-7. A Giants win will require consistent pressure on Kirk Cousins and a superior coaching job by Brian Daboll. It’s possible, but I wouldn’t bank on it.

All this leads us to the most likely “upset” I expect this weekend. The No. 5 seed Cowboys spooked most prognosticators with their listless offensive performance against the Washington Commanders last weekend, but it’s still easy to see them beating the No. 4 seed Buccaneers on the road on Monday night.

As hot-and-cold as Prescott’s run this season, he’s still been white hot against some of the NFC’s best teams. He torched the Eagles on Christmas Eve and had a similar outburst against the Vikings earlier this season. Writing off Brady in January is typically a dubious idea at best, but this Bucs team has been mighty dysfunctional this season and has the dreadful NFC South to thank for its playoff berth. Tampa Bay is 2-5 against over-.500 opponents this season, although one of those wins came against the Cowboys in Week 1.

The Cowboys could lay an egg, or they could take an emphatic win into the divisional round for a rubber match against the Eagles. I’d bet on the latter.