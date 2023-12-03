Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro and 49ers LB Dre Greenlaw ejected after sideline incident

Burly Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro was ejected with just over 9 minutes to play in the third quarter of the Eagles’ game against the visiting 49ers after becoming involved in a sideline incident with a 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

DiSandro helped separate Greenlaw from DeVonta Smith after Greenlaw overzelously tackled Smith with a body slam at the sideline at DiSandro’s feet. During games, DiSandro is tasked with protecting Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, who was standing at the site of the incident. Greenlaw was penalized 12 yards for unnecessary roughness on the play.

During the separation, DiSandro lightly shoved Greenlaw to ensure the linebacker would not further engage. Greenlaw took exception and appeared to throw a punch at DiSandro.

After a brief discussion, officials decided to eject both Greenlaw and DiSandro.

DiSandro, 45, left the field to raucous cheers from the sellout crowd at Lincoln Financial Field. The incident seemed to inspire the flagging Eagles, who proceeded to score a touchdown five plays later, cutting the 49ers lead to 21-13. But the 49ers responded with a touchdown to extend their lead to 28-13.

DiSandro already is a cult hero in the Eagles universe. He has his own line of “Big Dom” merchandise to benefit the team’s autism charity. Jason Kelce, the most popular Eagle, calls him “Papa Bear.”

Now?

Now, Big Dom is legend.