How they’re feeling in 49ers territory: the front pages

While Eagles fans celebrated in the streets and climbed greased poles and following the Birds’ victory in the NFC championship game, the reaction is a lot different in San Francisco, where Monday’s newspapers aren’t likely to become collectors items.

First, let’s look at the happy newspaper fronts, starting with today’s Inquirer and Daily News (souvenir copies will go on sale in The Inquirer’s online store Monday morning):

Here are some more Eagles front pages from newspapers across the region, including the Morning Call and the News Journal:

Meanwhile, in San Francisco, Niners fans are lamenting a championship run that ended on a less-than-Purdy note:

