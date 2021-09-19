The undefeated Eagles face the San Francisco 49ers in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, and one ESPN analyst is heavily invested in the outcome.

Bart Scott, an ESPN NFL analyst who spent 11 seasons playing linebacker for the Ravens and Jets, said on Get Up! this week that if the Eagles defeat the 49ers, he’ll shave off one of his eyebrows.

“Everybody’s in love with Jalen Hurts this week. Everybody went out and bought jerseys,” Scott said. “But I bet what the Philadelphia fans didn’t do — they didn’t pop that tag off, they tucked it in, because this week they’re going to be returning all those jerseys.”

It’s unclear if Scott’s ESPN colleague Damien Woody, a former NFL offensive lineman who spent 12 years in the league, actually took Scott up on his bet — neither were available to comment, and the network typically doesn’t have a sense of humor about on-air wagers. But Woody did defend the Eagles and offered some insight on the team’s stout offensive and defensive lines.

“I’m a big boy, I understand line play. Them boys are elite up front on both sides of the football,” Woody said. “They got big, big dogs on the defensive line that can eat.”

The 49ers are 3-point favorites despite the game taking place in Philadelphia, but San Francisco gave up 33 points and allowed 430 total yards in their Week 1 win over the Detroit Lions. One big question is if the Eagles will be able to stop San Francisco’s running game, which racked up 131 yards on the ground despite losing Raheem Mostert for the season after just two carries in Week 1.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Eagles’ home opener against the 49ers:

49ers (1-0) at Eagles (1-0): Week 2

When: Sunday, Sept. 19

Where: Lincoln Financial Field

Time: 1 p.m. kickoff

TV: Fox29 (Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth, Shannon Spake)

Radio: 94.1 WIP (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)

Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)

Streaming: Fox Sports Go app (required authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV (all require a subscription)

Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)

Referee: Brad Allen

» READ MORE: Eagles beat writers make their predictions for the 49ers game in Week 2

Pregame shows and other media coverage

As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, EJ Smith, and Josh Tolentino will be covering the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Early Birds newsletter.

Pregame shows on Fox29

Pregame coverage begins on Fox29 at 10 a.m. with Fox29 Gameday, featuring Breland Moore, former Eagles linebacker Garry Cobb, Dave Spadaro, and Bill Anderson.

Fox NFL Kickoff, the network’s early pregame show, airs at 11 a.m., hosted by Charissa Thompson with analysts Tony Gonzalez, Dave Wannstedt, Colin Cowherd, and former Eagles quarterback Michael Vick. Joining the panel this year is NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson, who previously worked on ESPN’s pregame show NFL Sunday Countdown.

Fox NFL Sunday airs at noon, hosted by Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee alongside analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson.

Pregame shows on NBC Sports Philadelphia

At 11:30 a.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia will premier a new pregame show focused on sports betting and fantasy football called Birds Huddle. Taryn Hatcher will host the show alongside Brad Feinberg, Barrett Brooks, and John Clark.

Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at noon on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Eagles Postgame Live will air immediately following the game.

Other pregame shows

CBS3 airs Odds On (Derrick Gunn, Rob Ellis) at 8:30 a.m., followed by Sunday Kick-Off (Don Bell, Pat Gallen) at 11:30 a.m. and The NFL Today (James Brown, Phil Simms, Bill Cowher, Boomer Esiason, Nate Burleson) airs at 12 p.m. On NBC10, Eagles Gameday Kickoff (Danny Pommells, Ross Tucker, Mike Quick) airs at 9:30 a.m., followed by Eagles Game Plan (John Clark, Ike Reese, Mike Quick) at 10 a.m. ESPN’s NFL Countdown (Sam Ponder, Randy Moss, Tedy Bruschi, Matt Hasselbeck, Rex Ryan) airs at 10 a.m. NFL Network’s pregame show NFL GameDay Morning (Rich Eisen, Steve Mariucci, Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin) starts at 9 a.m.

Other games airing in Philadelphia on Sunday

Raiders at Steelers: 1 p.m., CBS3 (Ian Eagles, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn)

Cowboys at Chargers: 4 p.m., CBS3 (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)

Chiefs at Ravens: 8:20 p.m., NBC10 (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya)

Eagles reading list prior to kickoff

Eagles 2021 NFL schedule

In Week 15, two out of five games chosen by the NFL will be played on Saturday, with the rest played Sunday. Eagles-Washington is one of the five games chosen, and the specific dates and times will be announced no later than Week 11.