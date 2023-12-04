Reports: NFL reviewing Eagles-49ers sideline incident that involved chief security officer Dom DiSandro

The NFL is expected to look into the sideline incident from Sunday’s game involving Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro and 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, according to multiple reports.

As of Monday afternoon, Eagles coach Nick Sirianni he had not heard from the league, although Sirianni shared his thoughts on the altercation and DiSandro, who was ejected along with Greenlaw.

“Dom is as good as they get in this business,” Sirianni said. “I’m so thankful for him. His natural instinct, he’s always going to try to diffuse situations. That’s what he does. That’s his job. So obviously it was unfortunate yesterday. I know in Dom’s heart, he was truly trying to diffuse the situation there. I’m sad that it came to what it came to, that anybody got thrown out of the game. The play was what it was. There was a lot of emotion. I’ve seen Dom do that before where he’s had to diffuse the situation, that’s what he does.

“I know where Dom’s heart is, and it is truly to diffuse the situation and stop what was going on on the sideline.”

After the game, NFL head of officiating Walt Anderson said that video showed DiSandro “contributing to that escalation.”

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters later Monday the incident wasn’t that big of a deal.

“I don’t want anyone to go too hard on [DiSandro],” Shanahan said. “I think he just got caught in a weird situation and an emotional situation, so no hard feelings towards him. I know a lot of people who know him and speak very highly of him. I just couldn’t believe we lost our player because of it.

“There’s nothing that he did extraordinarily bad. It was just guys shouldn’t be around that area, and that’s something that I didn’t think was totally fair to our player. It wasn’t anything personal against [DiSandro]. Stuff happens. I’m sure he regrets that. But I hear he does a hell of a job for that organization, and people speak very highly of him as a dude.”