Who is Dom DiSandro? What to know about the Eagles’ security chief who was ejected in loss to 49ers

Dom DiSandro, the Eagles’ longtime chief security officer, was was ejected from the sideline during the team’s 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. The incident on the sideline in the third quarter also led to the ejection of 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.

What is DiSandro’s official role?

DiSandro serves as the Eagles’ senior advisor to general manager Howie Roseman and chief security officer. He is in his 25th season with the team.

As chief security officer, he oversees safety and security matters for players, coaches, and executives. He also directs security at the NovaCare Complex, for team travel and logistics, and provides education on the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

What does DiSandro mean to the Eagles?

DiSandro’s title doesn’t quite capture his value to the Eagles. Longtime Eagles beat writer Jeff McLane sums it up here:

DiSandro’s most important role with the Eagles after nearly a quarter century — according to many coaches, players, and team personnel, past and present — is as chief resident of the psyche.

“He should be,” former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly said, “head of psychology.”

Even that title doesn’t do justice to how he juggles the various factions at the NovaCare Complex. He’s a confidant to players. He’s an adviser to coaches. He’s the front office’s off-field eyes and ears and reports directly to owner Jeffrey Lurie. And he somehow manages to toe the line of trustworthiness between each division without feelings of betrayal.

What does DiSandro have to say?

DiSandro, according to McLane’s story, has never spoken publicly for a story and through a team spokesperson declined to be interviewed for McLane’s profile.

But DiSandro was honored by Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence last month and did address the crowd for a minute. In accepting the award, he cited a quote from former Boston Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield given shortly before his passing from brain cancer: “I’ve also learned that it doesn’t matter how much money you’ve made, how big your house is or what kind of car you drive. What matters most is: Did you make a difference in someone else’s life?”

