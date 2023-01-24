How to buy Eagles-49ers NFC Championship tickets

Eagles tickets for Sunday’s NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers will go on sale this morning at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster’s website, but don’t expect them to last for long.

Tickets for last weekend’s divisional round game against the Giants sold out in minutes, forcing most fans to secondary sales sites like SeatGeek and StubHub, were prices for even the cheapest seats ballooned over $400 with fees.

The team suggests fans log on to Ticketmaster right at 10 a.m. for the best shot to purchase seats at face value. There is a four-ticket limit per household for the game, which is scheduled to take place Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3 p.m.

Why are their so few tickets for sale? Because season ticket holders are given first dibs, and seats to each game are given to players, coaches, staff, and corporate partners. It’s the remaining tickets that go on sale this morning.

The Eagles clinched a trip to the NFC championship game with a 38-7 rout of the New York Giants on Saturday night, ensuring one final game this season would be played at the Linc. The Birds will face the 49ers, who sent the Dallas Cowboys home Sunday in a 19-12 win.

As of Tuesday morning, the cheapest seats available for Sunday’s game were going for around $700 on StubHub, VividSeats, and SeatGeek. But keep in mind each resale site also charges feeds upward of $100 on top of the actual ticket price. For last week’s NFC divisional round game against the New York Giants, Vivid Seats charged the cheapest fee for one ticket at $79.97. SeatGeek was most expensive, charging $104.31 in ticket fees.

Unlike 2018, the Eagles are favored to win against the 49ers, and at least one sportsbook has them as favorites to win the Super Bowl.