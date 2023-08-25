My one and only Eagles 53-man roster prediction

The Eagles wrapped up their preseason schedule on Thursday night with a forgettable 27-13 loss to the Colts at Lincoln Financial Field and can now begin the process of whittling their 90-man roster down to 53 by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. deadline.

While most of the spots have been secured, the finale may have helped Howie Roseman and Nick Sirianni decide on the last few pieces to the roster puzzle. The Eagles general manager and coach do have a couple practices early next week to alter their evaluations and several more days to make moves before cut-down day, though.

Last year, Roseman pulled a safety out of his hat when he dealt for C.J. Gardner-Johnson just ahead of the deadline. Safety is again a position he may address via trade, as is inside linebacker. But he also has time after Tuesday to upgrade his team before the season opener at the Patriots on Sept. 10.

That’s why bubble roster players who made the initial 53 shouldn’t rest. Linebacker Davion Taylor, for instance, made the team a year ago only to be cut a few days later and brought back on the practice squad. (The Eagles’ former third-round draft pick didn’t even make it to the first preseason game this summer.)

Roseman and Sirianni have many variables to factor into the roster construction, among them salary cap implications and injury designations. They will weigh the importance of one position vs. another. And they will attempt to balance the short-term with the long-term.

The 16-man practice squad will afford them the luxury of stowing some prospects, but the Eagles also have to weigh which fringe players may be most attractive to other teams if waived.

Considering all the above — and whatever inside information has been gathered — here’s one beat reporter’s roster prediction:

Quarterbacks (3): Jalen Hurts, Marcus Mariota, Tanner McKee.

Cut: Ian Book.

Practice squad: None.

The Eagles kept just two quarterbacks a year ago, but they typically carry three and eventually picked up Book. McKee wasn’t guaranteed a spot this season just because he was drafted, but the sixth rounder has shown promise, while Book has shown little despite a full year of learning Sirianni’s system.

Running backs (4): D’Andre Swift, Kenneth Gainwell, Rashaad Penny, Boston Scott.

Cut: Trey Sermon, Kennedy Brooks.

Practice squad: Sermon.

The Eagles stowed Sermon on the 53-man roster for most of last season, but the additions of Swift and Penny make it near impossible to keep five running backs. Sermon hasn’t helped his cause, either. Scott, a vested veteran, has become too valued by the team to suffer a temporary release just so his contract isn’t guaranteed for the entire season.

Wide receivers (5): A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus, Britain Covey.

Cut: Joseph Ngata, Greg Ward, Devon Allen, Deon Cain, Jadon Haselwood, Johnny King, Freddie Swain.

Injured reserve: Tyrie Cleveland, Charleston Rambo.

Practice squad: Ngata, Ward, Allen.

Covey has been hurt for most of camp and frankly didn’t do a lot beforehand to earn a spot. While Zaccheaus could take over punting duties, Covey did show improvement late last season and squeaks in for now. The Eagles are still a little light on reserve outside receivers. They also lack size at the position, which could make Ngata an appealing sixth man. But he hasn’t shined enough to grab a spot. Ward and Allen seem destined for the practice squad. Cleveland and Rambo will likely be waived/injured.

Tight ends (3): Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, Grant Calcaterra.

Cut: Tyree Jackson, Dan Arnold, Brady Russell.

Practice squad: Jackson.

The first three tight ends are virtual locks. Jackson flashed early in camp, but hasn’t been as consistent the last few weeks. The 6-foot-7, 249-pound former quarterback is still an appealing developmental piece for the taxi squad.

Offensive linemen (9): Jason Kelce, Lane Johnson, Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta, Fred Johnson.

Cut: Josh Sills, Brett Toth, Josh Andrews, Dennis Kelly, Julian Good-Jones, Cameron Tom, Tyrese Robinson, Roderick Johnson.

Practice squad: Sills, Toth, Andrews.

Jurgens, who easily won the right guard competition, will be backup Kelce at center. Steen, Driscoll, and Opeta have tackle-guard versatility. Fred Johnson’s late camp rise up the depth chart at left tackle indicated assistant Jeff Stoutland’s belief in him. He was rewarded with a two-year contract on Thursday. Sills was recently acquitted on rape and kidnapping charges, but the missed time may have cost him a spot.

Defensive tackles (7): Fletcher Cox, Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Milton Williams, Marlon Tuipulotu, Kentavius Street, Moro Ojomo.

Cut: Marvin Wilson, Caleb Sanders, Robert Cooper, Olive Sagapolu.

Injured reserve: Noah Elliss.

Practice squad: Wilson.

The Eagles are young here, but they have impressive depth. Seven defensive tackles would be a lot, but Street didn’t dress in the preseason finale. It’s possible the vested veteran is waived and brought back. Ojomo hasn’t returned from a concussion, but he’s an unlikely injured reserve candidate at this point. Elliss, if he gets healthy, or Wilson could be nose tackle options on the practice squad.

Defensive ends/outside linebackers (6): Haason Reddick, Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, Nolan Smith, Derek Barnett, Patrick Johnson.

Cut: Kyron Johnson, Janarius Robinson, Tarron Jackson, Quinton Bell.

Practice squad: Johnson, Robinson, Jackson.

Patrick Johnson has likely lost his backup strong-side spot with Smith delivering upon his first-round promise. But he’s a valuable special teams performer. Kyron Johnson’s bid may be complicated by a recent appendectomy. He could be one of the last in or out.

Inside linebackers (3): Nakobe Dean, Zach Cunningham, Christian Elliss.

Injured reserve: Shaun Bradley.

Cut: Nicholas Morrow, Ben VanSumeren, Tyreek Maddox-Williams.

Practice squad: VanSumeren.

Three inside linebackers isn’t enough on paper. But Nolan Smith and Patrick Johnson have cross-trained off the ball and could allow the Eagles to go light here. Cunningham arrived just weeks into camp, but either stole the starting spot opposite Dean or won by default. Morrow, a free-agent addition this offseason, is another who falls under the vested vet category. He could return if Roseman doesn’t find a suitable replacement via the waiver wire or trade.

Cornerbacks (6): Darius Slay, James Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Josh Jobe, Kelee Ringo, Eli Ricks.

Cut: Mekhi Garner, Mario Goodrich, Josiah Scott.

Injured reserve: Zech McPhearson.

Practice squad: Goodrich, Garner.

Roseman loves stashing young, undrafted corners on the 53, and Ricks qualifies as this year’s version. He’s outplayed Ringo, who was drafted in the fourth round. McPhearson was being groomed to back up Maddox in the slot, but an Achilles tendon rupture ended his season. Goodrich was promoted in his place, but he hasn’t earned his way onto the roster, and if the Eagles need a slot, they can call him up from the practice squad on Saturdays.

Safeties (4): Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown, Terrell Edmunds, Justin Evans.

Cut: K’Von Wallace, Tristin McCollum.

Practice squad: Wallace.

The starting spot opposite Blankenship was the last remaining competition. None of the four candidates outwardly won the job with his performance. Brown, a third-round draft pick, has the team made no matter what. But Edmunds, Evans, or Wallace could each conceivably be cut. Edmunds and Evans started in the finale, though, and Wallace played until the end. It’s possible the rookie made him expendable.

Specialists (3): Jake Elliott, Arryn Siposs, Rick Lovato.

Cut: None.

Practice squad: None.

Despite another dismal showing in the postseason, Siposs remains the punter after rookie Ty Zentner didn’t offer much competition in camp. There are five teams that still have two punters on the roster, so maybe the Eagles will have eyes on the waiver wire. But it looks like Siposs will be around for the time being.