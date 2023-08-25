‘Not set in stone:’ Tyreek Maddox-Williams is striving for an Eagles roster spot and homecoming

When Philadelphia native Tyreek Maddox-Williams signed with the Eagles on Saturday, joining the team in the final week of training camp, he said his family reacted as if he made the initial 53-man roster.

Maddox-Williams, who played high school football at Timber Creek in Sicklerville, NJ, and college football at Rutgers, was showered with excitement and exclamations of, “We did it! You’re home!” Roughly 20 friends and family members infiltrated the stands of Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles’ final preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday night bearing signs with messages that reflected their pride.

While Maddox-Williams expressed gratitude for their support, he understands the reality of his situation — signing with the Eagles does not guarantee him a roster spot, especially when he’s had an extremely abbreviated preseason with the team. That made Thursday’s game all the more important for the inside linebacker’s NFL future.

“In my mind, I’m like, ‘I’ve got to make it. I’ve got to get it done,’” Maddox-Williams said after the game. “‘Cause you’re here today and gone tomorrow. I know they’re happy that I’m here, but it’s not set in stone. I’ve still got a lot of work to do.”

In his first game action in a year, Maddox-Williams left it all out on the field in his lone preseason showing with the Eagles, who ultimately fell 27-13 to the Colts. But Maddox-Williams’ performance was one of the team’s bright spots of the night, including his interception of Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger in the fourth quarter.

On first-and-10 with the ball on the Eagles’ 15-yard line, Maddox-Williams kept his eyes on Ehlinger and Colts running back Kenyan Drake, who was the checkdown on the play. But Drake didn’t see Ehlinger throw the ball his way, allowing Maddox-Williams to swoop in and snag the interception. He took the ball to the Indianapolis 43-yard line for a 42-yard return, his pick-6 dreams squashed by Colts tackle Blake Freeland.

“I thought I was going,” Maddox-Williams said. “Like a monkey jumped on my back. I don’t know who caught me, but I thought I was [going to the] crib.”

Maddox-Williams finished the night with seven tackles (second on the team), an interception, a tackle for loss, and two pass breakups.

One of his more impressive sequences came in the second quarter on first-and-10 at the Philadelphia 27-yard line, Maddox-Williams stuffed Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson on an attempted rush up the middle for a loss of a yard. On the next play, Maddox-Williams was sent on a blitz and pressured Richardson, whose pass ultimately fell incomplete for tight end Kylen Granson.

Even though Maddox-Williams was new to defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s scheme, he said he felt like he was able to play freely.

“They understood I had just got here,” Maddox-Williams said. “It wasn’t going to be perfect, but they just wanted to see me let it loose so they can see what I had ability-wise.”

Prior to signing with the Eagles, Maddox-Williams spent the 2022 season on the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice squad. The 2022 undrafted free agent did not appear in a game for the Chargers. He was waived by the team July 28.

Despite his release, Maddox-Williams was optimistic that he would land on his feet elsewhere.

“The thing about getting waived by the Chargers, I kind of left there with a smile,” Maddox-Williams said. “I never doubted my abilities. I understand this is the business aspect of it. I didn’t think I got cut because I was no good. I just know sometimes the cards don’t play in your favor. But I wasn’t upset when it first happened.”

After leaving Los Angeles, Maddox-Williams returned to New Jersey and trained in Vineland and Trenton while he awaited his next opportunity. The Eagles, who had met Maddox-Williams at a local pro day when he was a draft-eligible prospect, eventually brought him in for a physical and signed him less than a week ago.

In a short period of time, Maddox-Williams said he felt at home with the Eagles, the pro team located in his hometown. However, he grew up admiring both the Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers and hadn’t necessarily dreamed of playing at the Linc as a kid.

Regardless, Maddox-Williams still felt the excitement of playing in front of family on Thursday and the pressure of needing to put good film out there for all 32 teams to see.

“It was like do or die,” Maddox-Williams said. “The defense wasn’t similar to the Chargers’. There’s some things that was connected. But it was up to me, like do or die. I couldn’t make excuses of not knowing, only being here a short period of time. It was now or never.”

With roster cuts looming, Maddox-Williams said he feels like he played the best he could. But he isn’t too fixated on Tuesday’s deadline for teams to submit their initial 53-man rosters.

“I’m gonna go back to my family and lay around with them,” Maddox-Williams said. “But I’m not gonna think about it, because I feel like I put it on the line and I can’t control the next moments. It’s up to the people above or everywhere. It’s not in my control, so I can’t stress about it.”