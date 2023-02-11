Eagles activate punter Arryn Siposs, two others to active roster for Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX ― One of the final roster question marks heading into Sunday’s Super Bowl is who will be punting for the Eagles, Brett Kern or Arryn Siposs?

The Eagles on Saturday afternoon at least activated Siposs from injured reserve to the active roster. The Australian has missed the last six games since suffering an ankle injury against the New York Giants on Dec. 11. Siposs, a former Australian rules football player, injured the ankle after scooping up a blocked punt and trying to advance the ball. The Eagles opened the 21-day practice window on Feb. 2.

Siposs told reporters then that “he’s good to go” and that he had no physical restrictions due to his ankle injury.

Activating Siposs suggests he will return Sunday for Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs. Siposs was averaging 45.6 yards per punt (39.6 net) before he suffered the injury.

With Siposs sidelined, the Eagles signed the veteran Kern to the practice squad on Dec. 13. In six regular season games, Kern struggled, averaging just 40.8 yards a punt (36.6 net), albeit on just 10 opportunities. Kern has been slightly better in the postseason, booting it 44.1 yards on seven punts.

The Eagles also activated veteran safety Anthony Harris and wide receiver Greg Ward Jr. from the practice squad on Saturday. Harris, who played for the Eagles during the 2021 season, returned to Philadelphia in December after playing in three games for the Denver Broncos. He has not appeared in a game yet this season.

The 27-year-old Ward Jr., who has 88 career catches for 760 yards and 10 touchdowns, has also not appeared in a game this year. He provides additional for the Eagles, as fifth receiver and starting punt returner Britain Covey is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. Ward Jr. also has experience returning punts in the NFL.

