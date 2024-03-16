Source: Former 49ers linebacker Oren Burks agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

The Eagles have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with former San Francisco 49ers linebacker Oren Burks on Saturday, according to a league source confirming a report from The Athletic.

Burks, 28, has spent the last two seasons mostly as a key special-teams contributor and backup linebacker with the Niners, but started five games last year while playing 34% of the team’s defensive snaps. He had 46 tackles, one interception, and one pass breakup with his expanded role in the defense and came off the bench in Super Bowl LVIII when Niners’ linebacker Dre Greenlaw ruptured his Achilles.

Before signing with San Fran in 2021, Burks spent the first four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers. A former third-round pick out of Vanderbilt, Burks has appeared in 91 games through six seasons with just 15 starts. He had a major role on the Packers’ special-teams units, playing more than 60% of Green Bay’s special teams snaps in each of his four seasons.

Burks figures to add depth to a linebacking corps that sorely lacked it last season. The Eagles went into the offseason with a pressing need at the position and signed former Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White earlier this week to a one-year deal worth up to $7.5 million.