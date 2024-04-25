A.J. Brown and the Eagles agree to a 3-year contract extension reportedly worth up to $96 million

A few days away from the two-year anniversary of trading for A.J. Brown, the Eagles reached an agreement to extend the star wide receiver once again Thursday night.

The extension will run through 2029, and reportedly worth up to $96 million with $84 million guaranteed. Brown, 26, was previously under contract through 2026 on an extension he signed two years ago when the Eagles traded for the star receiver during the first round of the NFL draft. His guaranteed money is reportedly the most for a wide receiver in league history.

The move comes one week after the Eagles signed DeVonta Smith, Brown’s running mate, to an extension that stretches through the 2028 season and now gives the team one of the best receiving duos in the NFL for the foreseeable future. Smith’s deal has an average annual value of roughly $25 million, which was in line with Brown’s previous contract.

Since the Eagles surrendered the No. 18 and No. 101 picks in the 2022 draft to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for Brown and signed him to a four-year, $100 million extension, the former Ole Miss standout has been one of the league’s best receivers. He finished last season with 106 catches for 1,456 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The previous year, he had 88 catches for 1,496 yards and 11 touchdowns. Smith had 86 catches for 1,066 yards and seven touchdowns last season as well.

Brown’s deal will now sit atop the wide receiver market with Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill and Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown, who signed an extension with Detroit on Wednesday. Still, there’s a chance the market resets in the near future with All-Pro receivers Justin Jefferson and Ja’Marr Chase headlining a deep and talented group of wideouts eligible for contract extensions this offseason.

Along with Smith, Brown joins a list of players the team has extended with multi-year deals this offseason that consists of Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Reed Blankenship, Jake Elliott, and Braden Mann. Brown is also one of six Eagles players now under contract through the 2028 season, along with Jalen Hurts, Smith, Mailata, Elliott, and Dickerson.

Voted a captain for the first time in his career last season, Brown has become one of the leaders in the Eagles’ locker room in the last two years. He has been outspoken this offseason to quell unfounded trade rumors surrounding him, even calling into 94.1 WIP in February to squash speculation that he was unhappy on the Eagles following collective frustration about the team’s unprecedented collapse to end last season.

“Why would someone think I wasn’t even happy?” Brown said to the radio station. “I want to be here. It’s as simple as that. I love where I’m at.”