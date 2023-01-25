‘I’m not that guy’: Eagles’ A.J. Brown puts last Saturday’s sideline frustrations to bed

A.J. Brown can’t be satisfied.

The Eagles’ star wide receiver held court Wednesday for the first time since cameras caught him visibly frustrated on the sideline during his team’s playoff rout of the New York Giants. Brown had three catches for 22 yards and was shown on the broadcast being consoled by coach Nick Sirianni in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 38-7 divisional-round win.

Sirianni said earlier this week that Brown’s frustration came from the limited targets (six) and the mentality he has to “crave” the football. When asked about Sirianni’s comments, Brown offered a similar sentiment.

“If you throw the ball to me 100 times, I’m going to want it 101 times,” Brown said. “I just feel like I can change the game at any moment. Getting the ball often keeps you going, keeps you in a rhythm, it definitely puts you in the zone, keeps you locked in. Of course, I want the ball.”

Brown’s frustration also came in part because of an apparent injury suffered midway through the fourth quarter Saturday. He was slow to get up after an incomplete pass intended for him, and gingerly jogged off a few players later when he took a hard fall after another intended pass hit the grass a few feet in front of him in the end zone.

Brown avoided going into much detail about the injury, only confirming that he’d be ready to play this Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

“I’m good to go,” Brown said. “That’s all you need to know.”

Both Brown’s catches and yardage total against the Giants ranked among the lowest he’s had in his first season with the Eagles. His previous season-lows came against the Washington Commanders in Week 12, when he managed one catch for seven yards while nursing an ankle injury. Aside from that loss, Brown had only been held to fewer than three catches one other time and hadn’t managed fewer than 30 yards all season.

Sirianni said Brown’s status as an All-Pro receiver comes by way of the desire to be a focal point of the offense even in a blowout win. He also noted Brown made a key block to free up DeVonta Smith for a touchdown off a screen pass and that Brown was celebrating with teammates in the locker room after the game.

“That’s what you want from your receivers, to want to have the football,” Sirianni said. “Part of the reason why receivers are good is because they want and crave the football. They want the ball to change the game. But make no mistake about it, he was thrilled that we won the football game. Always wants to be involved, obviously, in the plan.”

“He blocked his butt off,” Sirianni added. “And you could see how excited he was when he sprang that block for DeVonta’s touchdown.”

Since the Eagles traded for Brown at the draft, sending a first- and a third-round pick to the Tennessee Titans and subsequently signing him to a four-year, $100-million extension, he’s been mindful of the dynamic between him and the Eagles’ other high-volume receiving options.

Even when he’s frustrated with his role in a game like Saturday’s, Brown said he tries to go about things the right way instead of becoming a distraction.

“I’m never the receiver that’s going to go on the sidelines or try to cause problems on the sidelines,” Brown said. “I’m not that guy. I think that’s what people describe as a diva, but I’m not that person. I’m a guy who goes to talk to the quarterback or the [offensive coordinator] and do[es] it that way. I’m not really a guy to try to cause commotion on the sideline. I’ve never been that guy.”

Brown’s hankering for targets could be better fulfilled this Sunday. The 49ers have been one of the best defenses in the NFL this season, but the group has given up big numbers to elite receivers this season and can be susceptible to deep passes. The Niners are one of the best teams at limiting plays over 20 yards, but have given up a league-worst six completions over 50 yards this season.

Especially against the 49ers’ No. 2-ranked rushing defense, the Eagles may need to give Brown and Smith a heavier dose of targets to generate offense. That opportunity, Brown said, is what he’s focused on.

“It’s a new week,” Brown said. “We’re in the NFC championship and we’re moving forward. It wasn’t anything like serious, but I’m moving forward. I know I’ve got a big week ahead of me. That’s the only thing I’m worried about, I’m not worried about [that interaction,] and I don’t think anybody really is because it’s not a big deal.”