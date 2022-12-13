The Eagles signed punter Brett Kern and safety Anthony Harris to the practice squad, according to an NFL source.

Both will be eligible to get called up and could each fill roles vacated by Arryn Siposs and Reed Blankenship, who both sustained injuries in the Eagles 48-22 win over the New York Giants last Sunday. Harris, 31, played for the Eagles last season and spent training camp with the team before getting released just before cut-down day in August.

Kern, 36, is a 14-year veteran and a three-time Pro Bowler who spent most of his career with the Tennessee Titans before starting this season as a free agent. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said that Siposs, who injured his ankle recovering a blocked punt and taking a hard hit near the sideline, is expected to miss more time than the team originally expected. The 30-year-old from Australia is out indefinitely.

Harris started 14 games for the Eagles last season and figures to assume a similar position as a deep safety in the Eagles defense. The team was already without starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson and now must replace Blankenship, an undrafted rookie who played well in relief of Gardner-Johnson.

Staff writer Jeff McLane contributed to this report.