Eagles open 21-day practice window for cornerback Avonte Maddox

The Eagles on Thursday opened the 21-day practice window for nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox to return from injured reserve.

Maddox has been sidelined since Week 2 with a torn pectoral muscle in his chest. The 27-year-old, a fourth-round draft pick in 2018, has 246 tackles, 31 passes defensed, four interceptions, and eight forced fumbles over 62 career games. He signed a three-year contract extension worth $22.5 million in November 2021.

Since Maddox was hurt Sept. 14 against the Minnesota Vikings, the Eagles have struggled to find his full-time replacement. Several players, including free-agent addition Bradley Roby, veteran James Bradberry, and rookies Eli Ricks and Sydney Brown, have worked from the slot.

With three regular-season games remaining, the Eagles (10-4) are hoping that Maddox, who was at practice Thursday, will be able to make a full recovery before the playoffs.