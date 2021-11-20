Suddenly, the Dallas Goedert-Avonte Maddox household has become a whole lot wealthier.

In consecutive days, the roommates signed contract extensions with the Eagles. After Goedert signed a four-year deal Friday, it was Maddox’s turn Saturday to sign on the dotted line.

Maddox’s three-year extension is worth $22.5 million with $13.3 million in guarantees, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer. The new deal ties Maddox to Philadelphia through the 2024 season.

While Goedert has established himself as one of the league’s best tight ends, Maddox has played with grit and toughness as the Eagles’ starting slot cornerback.

“I just think he’s scrappy and tough,” coach Nick Sirianni said recently of Maddox. “That’s such a requirement for the good slot nickels I’ve been around. They’re scrappy. They’re tough. That’s definitely Avonte. And then you always have to have good quickness in there because you go against different guys that are quick, particularly in the slot. You’ve got that short area quickness. I definitely see that in him.

“I’m glad he’s our slot corner because he does a really good job at it. I see him getting better all the time. That toughness is just something that you’ve got to have on your team — and he definitely embodies that at that position.”

The Eagles drafted only five players in 2018, but they’ve hit on a majority of them.

Goedert (second round, No. 49), Maddox (fourth round, No. 125), defensive end Josh Sweat (fourth round, No. 130) and left tackle Jordan Mailata (seventh round, No. 233) have all signed contract extensions since the beginning of the season. The remaining player of the 2018 draft class — offensive lineman Matt Pryor (sixth round, No. 206) — was traded to the Colts in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick in August.

“We came in here and we’ve been hard workers,” Goedert said of his 2018 peers. “The whole class that came in, to all be here for a few more years is really exciting and it’s a testament to our class how we came here and just went to work right away.”

In 10 games this season, Maddox has already posted a career-best 48 tackles, including four tackles for loss. Maddox has delivered in many ways in defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s scheme. Maddox, 25, also has one interception and is tied with fellow cornerback Steve Nelson for most passes defensed (four).

Asked earlier in November if he’s playing the best football of his career, Maddox said: “I’d say I’m playing pretty well, but I know I can do better. There’s always little things you can work on and fix on the field or in the film room. I’m definitely playing really well, but I know I can play better.”