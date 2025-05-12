Eagles will host the Chicago Bears for a Black Friday matchup

Your online shopping deals on Black Friday this year will come with a bonus of Eagles football.

The defending Super Bowl champions are slated to host the Chicago Bears on Friday, Nov. 28 at 3 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video. This is the first time that the Eagles will play on Black Friday since the NFL and Prime Video rolled out the annual contest in 2023.

Fans have typically had free access to watch the Black Friday game, even if they don’t have an Amazon Prime account. Past games have also aired on local television stations in the two teams’ media markets.

This is the first known game on the Eagles’ 2025 schedule against one of four NFC North teams. The Eagles have played the Bears 47 times in franchise history (Bears own the series lead, 29-17-1), most recently facing off in 2022 (a 25-22 Eagles road victory).

The Eagles are already scheduled to be featured in a number of prominent regular-season games. The Eagles will open the NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 4 against the Dallas Cowboys. They’ll hit the road to face the Washington Commanders in Week 16 on Dec. 20 as part of a Saturday doubleheader on FOX.