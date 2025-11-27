Eagles or Bears on Black Friday? Here’s a look at what the pundits are predicting.

After allowing the Dallas Cowboys to score 24 unanswered points to cap off a 24-21 victory over the Birds on Sunday, the Eagles now turn their attention toward the Chicago Bears for a Black Friday matchup at Lincoln Financial Field.

Heading into the Week 13 contest, the Eagles (8-3) enter as seven-point favorites over the Bears (8-3). Here’s how experts in the local and national media are predicting Friday’s game …

Inquirer predictions

We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff McLane’s prediction …

I think the Eagles match up well against the Bears. I like Vic Fangio vs. most young quarterbacks, but Ben Johnson will offer a challenge. As far as the offense goes, I think that as long as the Eagles don’t turn the ball over, they should put up points. Chicago’s defense lives off the turnover, but the Birds are still among the best at protecting the ball, despite last week’s two giveaways. For the first time in weeks, I feel relatively confident about my pick. But we know how that usually pans out. Prediction: Eagles, 30-20. Jeff McLane

For Jeff McLane’s full preview of Friday’s matchup, click here. And to see how some of our other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full Eagles-Bears preview here.

National media predictions

Now, here’s a look at how the national media feel about Friday’s matchup …

ESPN: ESPN is leaning toward the Eagles. Seven of nine panelists picked the Birds straight up. CBS Sports: Seven of CBS’ eight football experts are picking the Eagles to win. Pro Football Talk: Both Mike Florio and Chris Simms are choosing the Birds. USA Today: In a clear sweep, all six USA Today panelists like the Eagles this week. The Athletic: Similarly, all of The Athletic’s staff picked the Eagles. Bleacher Report: Despite being touchdown favorites at home, only three of seven Bleacher Report panelists are picking the Birds to cover the spread. Sporting News: Vinnie Iyer has the Eagles winning 24-20.

Local media predictions

Here’s what the media in Philadelphia think will happen on Friday.