Eagles

Eagles open as Black Friday favorites vs. Bears; plus how loss to Cowboys impacted NFC East, Super Bowl odds

Will the Eagles bounce back with a win over the Bears? Here are the odds ahead of their Week 13 matchup against Chicago.

The Eagles and Bears will face off Sunday for the first time since Dec. 2022 in Chicago.
The Eagles and Bears will face off Sunday for the first time since Dec. 2022 in Chicago.Read moreYong Kim / Staff Photographer

The Eagles blew a 21-0 lead at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, allowing the Dallas Cowboys to score 24 unanswered points and putting an end to the Birds’ four-game winning streak.

Eagles vs. Bears odds
NFC East odds
NFC odds
Super Bowl odds
MVP odds
Offensive player of the year odds

After the epic collapse, the Eagles face a short turnaround as they prepare to host the Chicago Bears on Black Friday. From the team’s chances this week to updates on yearly awards, here are the latest odds from two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Bears odds

The Eagles and Bears last met during the 2022 season, a 25-20 road win for the Eagles.

» READ MORE: Nick Foles, former QBs on Kevin Patullo, Eagles offense: ‘There’s an art to play-calling that not everyone has’

This time around, the game will be in Philly as the Eagles attempt to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to their division rivals. Meanwhile, the Bears are heading into Friday’s game on a four-game winning streak, including their latest over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Despite the divergent results, sportsbooks are favoring Philadelphia by a touchdown, with the Eagles opening Week 13 as seven-point favorites.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Bears +7 (-112); Eagles -7 (-108)

  2. Moneyline: Bears (+290); Eagles (-360)

  3. Total: Over 44.5 (-104); Under 44.5 (-118)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Bears +7 (-115); Eagles -7 (-105)

  2. Moneyline: Bears (+260); Eagles (-325)

  3. Total: Over 44.5 (-110); Under 44.5 (-110)

» READ MORE: Whoever is captaining the Eagles offense — Nick Sirianni or Kevin Patullo — veered off course in loss to the Cowboys

NFC East odds

Despite the collapse against the Cowboys, the 8-3 Eagles still hold a big lead in the race to win the NFC East. However, Dallas did manage to slightly close the gap from last week. Meanwhile, Washington’s (3-8) chances remain the same and the New York Giants are out of the running.

FanDuel

Eagles
Current
-7000
Past
-20000
Cowboys
Current
+3500
Past
+7000
Commanders
Current
+30000
Past
+30000

DraftKings

Eagles
Current
-8000
Past
-20000
Cowboys
Current
+3500
Past
+9000
Commanders
Current
+40000
Past
+40000
The Rams and Eagles have been among the favorites to win the NFC for most of the season.
The Rams and Eagles have been among the favorites to win the NFC for most of the season.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer

NFC odds

As a result of Sunday’s loss, the Eagles are no longer the favorites to win the conference in both sportsbooks. Instead, the Los Angeles Rams reclaimed their top spot with a 34-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Elsewhere, the San Francisco 49ers enter the top six.

FanDuel

Rams
Current
+210
Past
+310
Eagles
Current
+310
Past
+230
Seahawks
Current
+550
Past
+600
Lions
Current
+650
Past
+600
Packers
Current
+800
Past
+750
49ers
Current
+1700
Past
--

DraftKings

Rams
Current
+200
Past
+275
Eagles
Current
+340
Past
+275
Seahawks
Current
+500
Past
+500
Lions
Current
+650
Past
+600
Packers
Current
+750
Past
+850
49ers
Current
+1600
Past
--

» READ MORE: Jerry Jones reveals who saved the Cowboys’ season; Tom Brady’s Chip Kelly problem; more Week 12 thoughts | Marcus Hayes

Super Bowl odds

Both sportsbooks have the Rams as the favorites to win the Super Bowl, with the Eagles as a close second. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills have completely fallen out of the top five after Thursday’s loss to the Houston Texans.

FanDuel

Rams
Current
+430
Past
+310
Eagles
Current
+600
Past
+230
Seahawks
Current
+1100
Past
+600
Colts
Current
+1100
Past
--
Chiefs
Current
+1100
Past
--
Lions
Current
+1200
Past
+600

DraftKings

Rams
Current
+400
Past
+275
Eagles
Current
+700
Past
+275
Chiefs
Current
+950
Past
--
Seahawks
Current
+1000
Past
+500
Colts
Current
+1000
Past
--
Lions
Current
+1200
Past
+600
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts leaves the field after the Birds' 24-21 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts leaves the field after the Birds' 24-21 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.Read moreMonica Herndon / Staff Photographer

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds continue to fall after the latest loss. Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, and Jonathan Taylor hold the top three spots in the race to MVP, but it appears to be a race between the two QBs at the moment.

FanDuel

Matthew Stafford
Current
-220
Past
+135
Drake Maye
Current
+220
Past
+175
Jonathan Taylor
Current
+2000
Past
+900
Josh Allen
Current
+2000
Past
+450
...
Current
Past
Jalen Hurts
Current
+4000
Past
+4000

DraftKings

Matthew Stafford
Current
-215
Past
+150
Drake Maye
Current
+200
Past
+185
Jonathan Taylor
Current
+1800
Past
+650
Josh Allen
Current
+2200
Past
+475
...
Current
Past
Jalen Hurts
Current
+4500
Past
+2800

» READ MORE: Saquon Barkley thinks he’s ‘in a little funk’ as the Eagles fail to put a big lead away in Dallas

Offensive player of the year odds

After a Week 12 performance that featured one of his weakest outings — rushing for just 22 yards on 10 carries — Saquon Barkley continues to fall in the race for offensive player of the year. Meanwhile, Taylor and Jaxon Smith-Njigba remain the clear favorites.

FanDuel

Jonathan Taylor
Current
-125
Past
-400
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Current
-105
Past
+250
Jahmyr Gibbs
Current
+3300
Past
--
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+7500
Past
+2500
...
Current
Past
Saquon Barkley
Current
+40000
Past
+22500

DraftKings

Jonathan Taylor
Current
-140
Past
-370
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Current
+110
Past
+255
Christian McCaffrey
Current
+2500
Past
+1400
Jahmyr Gibbs
Current
+6500
Past
--
...
Current
Past
Saquon Barkley
Current
+20000
Past
+20000