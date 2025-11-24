Eagles open as Black Friday favorites vs. Bears; plus how loss to Cowboys impacted NFC East, Super Bowl odds
Will the Eagles bounce back with a win over the Bears? Here are the odds ahead of their Week 13 matchup against Chicago.
The Eagles blew a 21-0 lead at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, allowing the Dallas Cowboys to score 24 unanswered points and putting an end to the Birds’ four-game winning streak.
After the epic collapse, the Eagles face a short turnaround as they prepare to host the Chicago Bears on Black Friday. From the team’s chances this week to updates on yearly awards, here are the latest odds from two of the biggest sportsbooks …
Eagles vs. Bears odds
The Eagles and Bears last met during the 2022 season, a 25-20 road win for the Eagles.
This time around, the game will be in Philly as the Eagles attempt to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to their division rivals. Meanwhile, the Bears are heading into Friday’s game on a four-game winning streak, including their latest over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Despite the divergent results, sportsbooks are favoring Philadelphia by a touchdown, with the Eagles opening Week 13 as seven-point favorites.
Spread: Bears +7 (-112); Eagles -7 (-108)
Moneyline: Bears (+290); Eagles (-360)
Total: Over 44.5 (-104); Under 44.5 (-118)
Spread: Bears +7 (-115); Eagles -7 (-105)
Moneyline: Bears (+260); Eagles (-325)
Total: Over 44.5 (-110); Under 44.5 (-110)
NFC East odds
Despite the collapse against the Cowboys, the 8-3 Eagles still hold a big lead in the race to win the NFC East. However, Dallas did manage to slightly close the gap from last week. Meanwhile, Washington’s (3-8) chances remain the same and the New York Giants are out of the running.
NFC odds
As a result of Sunday’s loss, the Eagles are no longer the favorites to win the conference in both sportsbooks. Instead, the Los Angeles Rams reclaimed their top spot with a 34-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Elsewhere, the San Francisco 49ers enter the top six.
Super Bowl odds
Both sportsbooks have the Rams as the favorites to win the Super Bowl, with the Eagles as a close second. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills have completely fallen out of the top five after Thursday’s loss to the Houston Texans.
MVP odds
Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds continue to fall after the latest loss. Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, and Jonathan Taylor hold the top three spots in the race to MVP, but it appears to be a race between the two QBs at the moment.
Offensive player of the year odds
After a Week 12 performance that featured one of his weakest outings — rushing for just 22 yards on 10 carries — Saquon Barkley continues to fall in the race for offensive player of the year. Meanwhile, Taylor and Jaxon Smith-Njigba remain the clear favorites.