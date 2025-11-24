Eagles open as Black Friday favorites vs. Bears; plus how loss to Cowboys impacted NFC East, Super Bowl odds

The Eagles blew a 21-0 lead at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, allowing the Dallas Cowboys to score 24 unanswered points and putting an end to the Birds’ four-game winning streak.

After the epic collapse, the Eagles face a short turnaround as they prepare to host the Chicago Bears on Black Friday. From the team’s chances this week to updates on yearly awards, here are the latest odds from two of the biggest sportsbooks …

Eagles vs. Bears odds

The Eagles and Bears last met during the 2022 season, a 25-20 road win for the Eagles.

This time around, the game will be in Philly as the Eagles attempt to bounce back from an embarrassing loss to their division rivals. Meanwhile, the Bears are heading into Friday’s game on a four-game winning streak, including their latest over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. Despite the divergent results, sportsbooks are favoring Philadelphia by a touchdown, with the Eagles opening Week 13 as seven-point favorites.

FanDuel

Spread: Bears +7 (-112); Eagles -7 (-108) Moneyline: Bears (+290); Eagles (-360) Total: Over 44.5 (-104); Under 44.5 (-118)

DraftKings

Spread: Bears +7 (-115); Eagles -7 (-105) Moneyline: Bears (+260); Eagles (-325) Total: Over 44.5 (-110); Under 44.5 (-110)

NFC East odds

Despite the collapse against the Cowboys, the 8-3 Eagles still hold a big lead in the race to win the NFC East. However, Dallas did manage to slightly close the gap from last week. Meanwhile, Washington’s (3-8) chances remain the same and the New York Giants are out of the running.

FanDuel

Current Past Eagles Current -7000 Past -20000 Cowboys Current +3500 Past +7000 Commanders Current +30000 Past +30000

DraftKings

Current Past Eagles Current -8000 Past -20000 Cowboys Current +3500 Past +9000 Commanders Current +40000 Past +40000

The Rams and Eagles have been among the favorites to win the NFC for most of the season. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

NFC odds

As a result of Sunday’s loss, the Eagles are no longer the favorites to win the conference in both sportsbooks. Instead, the Los Angeles Rams reclaimed their top spot with a 34-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Elsewhere, the San Francisco 49ers enter the top six.

FanDuel

Current Past Rams Current +210 Past +310 Eagles Current +310 Past +230 Seahawks Current +550 Past +600 Lions Current +650 Past +600 Packers Current +800 Past +750 49ers Current +1700 Past --

DraftKings

Current Past Rams Current +200 Past +275 Eagles Current +340 Past +275 Seahawks Current +500 Past +500 Lions Current +650 Past +600 Packers Current +750 Past +850 49ers Current +1600 Past --

Super Bowl odds

Both sportsbooks have the Rams as the favorites to win the Super Bowl, with the Eagles as a close second. Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills have completely fallen out of the top five after Thursday’s loss to the Houston Texans.

FanDuel

Current Past Rams Current +430 Past +310 Eagles Current +600 Past +230 Seahawks Current +1100 Past +600 Colts Current +1100 Past -- Chiefs Current +1100 Past -- Lions Current +1200 Past +600

DraftKings

Current Past Rams Current +400 Past +275 Eagles Current +700 Past +275 Chiefs Current +950 Past -- Seahawks Current +1000 Past +500 Colts Current +1000 Past -- Lions Current +1200 Past +600

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts leaves the field after the Birds' 24-21 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday. Read more Monica Herndon / Staff Photographer

MVP odds

Jalen Hurts’ MVP odds continue to fall after the latest loss. Drake Maye, Matthew Stafford, and Jonathan Taylor hold the top three spots in the race to MVP, but it appears to be a race between the two QBs at the moment.

FanDuel

Current Past Matthew Stafford Current -220 Past +135 Drake Maye Current +220 Past +175 Jonathan Taylor Current +2000 Past +900 Josh Allen Current +2000 Past +450 ... Current Past Jalen Hurts Current +4000 Past +4000

DraftKings

Current Past Matthew Stafford Current -215 Past +150 Drake Maye Current +200 Past +185 Jonathan Taylor Current +1800 Past +650 Josh Allen Current +2200 Past +475 ... Current Past Jalen Hurts Current +4500 Past +2800

Offensive player of the year odds

After a Week 12 performance that featured one of his weakest outings — rushing for just 22 yards on 10 carries — Saquon Barkley continues to fall in the race for offensive player of the year. Meanwhile, Taylor and Jaxon Smith-Njigba remain the clear favorites.

FanDuel

Current Past Jonathan Taylor Current -125 Past -400 Jaxon Smith-Njigba Current -105 Past +250 Jahmyr Gibbs Current +3300 Past -- Christian McCaffrey Current +7500 Past +2500 ... Current Past Saquon Barkley Current +40000 Past +22500

DraftKings