In the Eagles’ win over the Giants last Sunday, not only did the team become the first in the NFL this season to clinch a playoff berth and move one step closer toward an NFC East title, but Jalen Hurts saw his MVP odds continue to rise as he put the latest touches on what has been a stellar season by basically every metric — including his team’s 12-1 record.

This week, the Birds will go for win No. 13 when they travel to Chicago to take on the Bears at Soldier Field, and they’ll do so as nine-point favorites, according to FanDuel. The expectation here is obviously an Eagles win, but Nick Sirianni’s team will need to be careful to avoid this becoming a trap game — they visit the Cowboys on Christmas Eve in a game that’s already getting heated and likely determine the division — against a lesser team that they should handle.

The weather, while cold with highs in the mid-20s, likely won’t play too much of a factor in this one, considering how nasty conditions can get in Chicago this time of year — and how not all of their players thrive in the cold.

So there’s no reason the Eagles can’t escape the Windy City with a win, right? That certainly seems to the overwhelming feeling among sportswriters both locally and nationally — and even in Chicago. Let’s take a look, starting with The Inquirer’s beat writers ...

Inquirer beat writer predictions

Remember what I just said about this potentially being a trap game for the Eagles? Well, Jeff McLane isn’t buying it, as he predicts an easy win for the Birds on Sunday.

A showdown with the Cowboys and for potentially the NFC East and the No. 1 seed in the postseason looms on Christmas Eve. Could the Eagles look past Chicago? Anything’s possible, although “trap games” rarely exist in the NFL, despite outside narratives. But I doubt Nick Sirianni’s squad will take the Bears lightly. This is a team built for greater competition, but they don’t act like it. Prediction: Eagles 38, Bears 18 Jeff McLane

To see more of the reason behind Jeff’s pick, as well as who Josh Tolentino is taking on Sunday, click here.

National media predictions

Here’s a look at what football analysts around the country have to say about this week’s Eagles-Bears matchup ...

· ESPN.com: In what is going to be a theme this week, it’s a clean sweep for the Eagles with all eight of ESPN’s NFL experts picking the Birds to win.

· NFL.com: Gregg Rosenthal has the Eagles not only winning, but covering the nine-point spread as his streak of backing the Birds continues.

· CBS Sports: All eight of their experts are predicting an Eagles win. And when it comes to the spread, just one thinks they fail to cover.

· Sports Illustrated: Each of the five football writers at MMQB are picking the Eagles over the Bears on Sunday. For those keeping score at home, we’ve yet to come across someone picking Chicago straight up.

· Yahoo! Sports: Frank Schwab only picks against the spread, but not even the Birds giving nine points could make him pick the Bears. Put another notch in the Eagles’ column.

· The Ringer: The Ringer’s Sheil Kapadia also only makes picks against the spread, but, once again, that doesn’t matter, as he’s going with the team he used to cover — the Eagles — to cover the nine points in this one.

· The Athletic: Another 10 experts. Another 10 picking the Eagles.

· USA TODAY: This is officially starting to get boring — all six of their experts are also picking the Eagles.

· Pro Football Talk: Both Mike Florio and Michael David Smith are predicting that the Eagles win on Sunday, but only one has them covering the spread. At least that’s something different.

· Bleacher Report: When it comes to covering the spread, two of their six experts are picking against the Eagles, which is about as against the grain is we’ve seen. Still, the consensus is a comfortable victory for the Birds, and that includes covering the nine points.

Local media predictions

Who knows a team better than the experts who follow them day in and day out? Let’s take a look at who the local writers are picking ...

· PhillyVoice: Eagles writer Jimmy Kempski is picking the Birds on Sunday, as is the rest of their sports staff.

· Bleeding Green Nation: No surprises here as it’s another clean sweep for the Eagles.

· NJ.com: All four of their writers are taking the Eagles, including one of the most lopsided scores I’ve ever seen in a prediction.

· Chicago Sun-Times: Even in Chicago they’re picking against the home team, with all six Sun-Times writers picking the Birds.