The Eagles settled for a pair of 28-yard Jake Elliott field goals on their first two drives, and with better decision-making and play-calling on a couple of third-and-goal situations, they might have taken a bigger lead early on. On the first, Carson Wentz had a lane to scramble and could have reached the end zone, but he planted himself in the pocket and was sacked by Bears tackle Eddie Goldman. On the second, Wentz threw a quick screen pass to Miles Sanders, who was lined up wide to the left. The Bears swarmed him for a three-yard loss. Against a better team with a better quarterback – that is to say, against just about any NFL quarterback other than Mitchell Trubisky – the Eagles can’t afford to squander such opportunities.