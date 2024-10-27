Jalen Hurts shines in a third straight Eagles win, outduels college rival Joe Burrow, shows his 2022 Pro Bowl form

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow beat Jalen Hurts on his way to a Heisman Trophy and a national championship.

This time, “Joe Cool” had no chance.

Hurts continued his post-bye reset with a four-touchdown day in a 37-17 win Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals that improved the Eagles to 5-2.

The Eagles forced a pair of fourth-quarter turnovers. After Cincinnati’s 10-minute touchdown drive to open the game, the defense limited Burrow and his high-octane offense to a touchdown below their average. Saquon Barkley logged his fourth 100-yard game of the season, finishing with 108 yards on 22 carries. A.J. Brown had five catches for 84 yards, and DeVonta Smith ended his slump with six catches for 85 yards and a touchdown.

But none of that would have mattered if Hurts hadn’t continued to ascend to the level of play that made him an MVP candidate in 2022.

Hurts finished 16-for-20 for 236 yards and a touchdown. He compiled a passer rating of 132.5, his third game over 119. His passer rating in the last three games is 127.4; it was 85.7 in the first four games.

Most significantly, Hurts committed no turnovers for the third straight game. From the beginning of the 2023 season through Game 4 of 2024, Hurts led the NFL with 26 turnovers, had six in the first four games of this season, and at least one turnover in each of those four games. The Eagles has plenty of issues early, but they began 2-2 largely because Jalen Hurts kept them from winning.

They are 3-0 largely because Hurts hasn’t given the ball away.

Hurts ran for three TDs, the best his second, when he appeared to audible to a play that faked a handoff and required Hurts to outrun defensive end Myles Murphy to the right side from 7 yards out. That gave the Eagles their first lead, 17-10, on the first drive of the third quarter.

The Bengals tied it again, but Hurts’ 45-yard bomb to Smith gave the Birds the lead for good, 24-17, on the second play of the fourth quarter.

The Bengals are 3-5 for a reason, and head coach Zac Taylor showed why on the next possession.

The Bengals, trailing by a touchdown near the end of the third quarter and facing fourth down with slightly more than a yard to go at their own 39, went for it. They lost 2 yards, lost possession on downs, and effectively lost the game, because, essentially, they gifted the Eagles three points. The Eagles gained just 8 yards and, facing fourth-and-2 from the Bengals’ 31, they did not go for it. They kicked a 49-yard field goal for a 10-point lead with less than 14 minutes to play.

The defense had a tipped-pass interception from C.J. Gardner-Johnson, which was deflected by Isaiah Rodgers, playing in place of Darius Slay, who’d injured his groin. That was just the third interception of the season for Burrow, who finished 26-for-37 for 234 yards and a touchdown.

Burrow won the national title and the Heisman after the 2019 season at LSU, after which he went No. 1 overall in the draft. He beat Hurts and Oklahoma in the semifinal, and Hurts was the Heisman runner-up.

Both play for strong clubs, and one day might meet in the NFL’s national championship game.

But Sunday, it just wasn’t Burrow’s day. It certainly was Hurts’ day.

This time.

