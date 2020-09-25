“It didn’t really set me back,” Pryor said about the apparent demotion on the depth chart. “Any kind of situation like that, it makes somebody want to work harder. At the end of the day, the coaches felt that it was what’s best for the team, so there’s nothing negative going on there. It just made me put things in perspective and get back on the track of working harder and putting myself in a position to be ready to get back onto the field.”