Eagles vs. Bengals predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for Week 8

After a dominant 28-3 win over the New York Giants last week, the Eagles are headed to Cincinnati to take on Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. In Saquon Barkley’s revenge game, he powered the offense with 17 carries for 176 rushing yards and one touchdown. Now, Barkley and the Eagles have their sights set on Week 8.

The Birds are 2.5-point underdogs to the Bengals, who are coming off a 21-14 win over the Cleveland Browns. After a 1-4 start, the Bengals have won two straight as they eye a return to .500 with a win over the Eagles. Meanwhile, the Eagles have won two straight games themselves, battling the Washington Commanders for the top spot in the NFC East.

Will the Eagles keep their momentum going after a win over the Giants? Will the Bengals continue their run? Here’s what local and national media experts are saying:

Inquirer beat writers

What do our writers think about the Eagles, Bengals matchup? Here’s an excerpt from Jeff McLane’s prediction, which is exactly what Philly fans want to see …

I screwed up last week and picked the Giants, even though, as I stated, the Eagles were the better team on paper and were capable of winning in a blowout. The Giants had to be close to perfect to win and were far from it. This one is more of a toss-up and both teams are still without an identity. But I think the Eagles have found some of their mojo, and I think Nick Sirianni will do what it takes to win now — ride Saquon Barkley and Kenneth Gainwell more than he likely wants — at the expense of what it will take to beat top-tier teams. Prediction: Eagles 25, Bengals 23 Jeff McLane

For a look at more of McLane’s prediction and how the other beat writers are predicting this one, check out our full predictions here.

National media predictions

Now, here’s what those around the country think about the Eagles’ chances this week …

ESPN: Eight out of ESPN’s 11 experts are picking the Birds to win. NFL.com: Two of five panelists for NFL.com picked the Eagles over the Bengals. Bleacher Report: Five of Bleacher Report’s eight experts picked the Eagles to win. CBS Sports: One of eight panelists for CBS Sports are backing the Eagles. Pro Football Talk: Mike Florio and Chris Simms both picked the Bengals to win, saying the Bengals have a chance to get to .500; it’s hard to imagine them blowing it. Sports Illustrated: Three of the six Sports Illustrated experts picked the Eagles to win over the Bengals. Sporting News: Sporting News picked the Eagles to get the win over the Bengals and improve to 5-2.

Local media predictions

Here’s what local media in Philadelphia think will happen on Sunday …