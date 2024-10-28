Eagles-Bengals: Emphatic win should make Howie Roseman a trade-deadline buyer; Fred Johnson stands tall

CINCINNATI — The Eagles put together their most impressive win of the season Sunday, cruising past the Cincinnati Bengals, 37-17, behind a dominant second-half showing on both sides of the ball.

Sitting at 5-2 in what seems to be shaping up to be a two-horse division race with the NFC East-leading Washington Commanders, the Eagles seem to be hitting their stride right as they near the halfway point of the season.

Here’s what we learned:

License to spend

Sunday’s win should push the Eagles well into the buyer’s category ahead of next Tuesday’s trade deadline.

Although the Bengals entered with a shaky record (3-4), the Eagles put together the type of performance they’ll need in big matchups later this year and beyond. It’s the type of win that leaves less room for interpretation when assessing how they’ll handle the deadline. Howie Roseman has a track record of being one of the league’s most active general managers year-round, and especially at the deadline when his teams are positioned the way the Eagles are currently.

Which areas could use reinforcement? Edge rusher seems like an obvious one. The Eagles’ pass rush has been significantly better the last three weeks with second-year edge Nolan Smith logging sacks in three consecutive games, but it’s a premium position the team has addressed at past deadlines because a deep rotation can change games. Tight end would make sense as well with the Eagles leaning further into a run-first approach and currently coping without Dallas Goedert in the lineup. An interior defensive lineman could also be worthwhile, although the first two spots have more of an apparent need.

When assessing what type of players make sense, it’s important to note some of those mid-season additions, including trading for veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn in 2022 and safety Kevin Byard a year later, haven’t panned out for the Eagles. The Eagles haven’t had the best hit rate on such trades, but the addition of running back Jay Ajayi in 2017 and the decision to sign defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh in 2022 show the potential upside for mid-season reinforcements to a surging team.

Za’Darius Smith of the Cleveland Browns could serve as an every-down edge rusher in a way that would help the Eagles, but the 32-year-old definitely fits the previously problematic profile of an aging veteran on a potentially expiring contract. At 25 years old, New Orleans Saints edge rusher Chase Young is, no pun intended, younger and has the type of draft pedigree the Eagles often covet. Still, Young has just 2 sacks this season compared to Smith’s five.

New England is open to moving edge rusher Josh Uche according to an NFL Network report, but the 26-year-old has such a similar physical profile and playing style to Nolan Smith and Bryce Huff that it’s hard to view him as a meaningful addition to the rotation. While both Browns star edge rusher Myles Garrett and Las Vegas Raiders’ edge rusher Maxx Crosby have been subject to some trade speculation — and either would warrant hefty price tags if they become available — it’s hard to imagine either actually getting dealt.

At tight end, the options are less plentiful. Carolina Panthers’ tight end Tommy Tremble has draft pedigree as a former third-round pick, but limited production throughout his career. Pretty much anyone at the position, especially on a losing team, will require some projection, though.

Black Forces Fred

Fred Johnson turned up to Paycor Stadium dressed in all black with some black Nike Air Force 1s to complete the look.

The shoes, synonymous with a tough, no-nonsense approach, were intentional for Johnson in his effort to get some revenge on the team that cut him a few years ago.

“It was one of those little things that’s in the back of your mind, like, ‘I want to beat this team,’” Johnson said after the Eagles’ win. “... I got back here and had something to prove. Like, hey, ‘Y’all should have bet on me. Y’all didn’t.’”

Sitting in his locker stall after the Eagles’ win, Johnson read the words on the back of Trey Hendrickson’s uniform after a rock-solid performance against his former teammate ended in a jersey swap. He’d kept the Pro Bowl edge rusher mostly in check on Jalen Hurts’ 21 dropbacks and was also instrumental in the team’s successful running game to salt the game away in the second half.

Afterward, Johnson said the game felt like a full circle moment. He spent most of the first three years of his career with the Bengals before the team cut him in 2022. Signing with the Eagles later that year and beginning this season as the team’s oft-used, backup swing tackle, Johnson left his old haunts with newfound confidence filling in once again for an injured Jordan Mailata.

“I wanted to test my growth from when I was here to now,” Johnson said. “And I feel like, mentally, my mindset has improved 1,000-fold.”

Johnson conceded he peeked at the schedule when Mailata landed on injured reserve two weeks ago. It was a daunting sight. Games against the New York Giants, the Bengals, the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Dallas Cowboys meant matchups against some of the league’s best pass rushers. He struggled at times against Giants edge rusher Brian Burns, but did well operating on an island against Hendrickson a week later.

“You just try not to focus on it, man,” Johnson said of the challenging stretch. “It’s a hell of an opportunity. That’s all I’ve been asking for my whole career. It’s all I’ve wanted my whole career. That’s just basically what goes down. God has blessed me with this opportunity, God has blessed me with this potential, I’m trying to make the most of it.”

It is quite the opportunity Johnson has. A few more performances like the one he had Sunday, especially against Cowboys’ All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons in two weeks, and Johnson could make a strong case to earn a starting role elsewhere in the offensive line-deficient NFL. It wouldn’t be the first time the Eagles’ swing tackle has gotten paid to start somewhere else, but Johnson will need to show consistency to follow in the footsteps of guys like Halapoulivaati Vaitai and Andre Dillard.

Two games into a minimum four-game relief stint for Mailata, Johnson says being the man protecting Hurts’ blindside is starting to feel more natural.

“I feel like I’m settling in just fine,” Johnson said. “I feel like the game’s coming back to me, I’m settling in, and being the best asset I can for this team.”

Up-down drill

Up, Jalen Hurts:Hurts had a stellar game, arguably his best of the season and one of his best in recent memory. What stands out watching the game back are the types of throws Hurts made and how rare they’ve been for most of this season. He made quick decisions when targeting the intermediate middle portion of the field, protected the football when doing so, and managed the pocket well all while making some key contributions as a runner. If the Eagles get that type of play from Hurts more often, their ceiling will be much higher come December and January.

Up: Kellen Moore: Credit where it’s due, Hurts’ efficient day was tied to the emerging structure of the Eagles’ offense and a much more noticeable connection between the team’s dominant run game and the play-action concepts that stem from it. Several of Hurts’ best moments, including the 45-yard touchdown to DeVonta Smith, came on play-action passes leveraging Saquon Barkley’s gravity to create space downfield. I’ve written about the lack of rhythm in the Eagles’ passing game and the lack of sophistication before — the Eagles offensive coordinator provided plenty of both with his calls Sunday.

Down, the Jahan Dotson trade: You may have noticed wide receiver wasn’t among my list of positions worth addressing at the trade deadline. The Eagles already made their “mid-season” addition there, but Dotson’s lack of production along with the prices paid for more proven receivers like Davante Adams, Amari Cooper, and DeAndre Hopkins in the last few weeks puts the September trade in a new light. It’s not all Dotson’s fault — and he’s on a rookie contract unlike Adams, Cooper, and Hopkins — but his lack of involvement in the framework of the Eagles offense so far this season makes it hard to justify the draft compensation — including a third-round pick — used to acquire him.

Up, Cooper DeJean: It’s hard to understate just how important the switch to Cooper DeJean at nickel cornerback has been for the Eagles defense. There are plenty of factors contributing to the group’s about-face the last three weeks, but DeJean is near the top of the reasons for the jump in production. He’s been a solid tackler and a threat as a blitzer all while steadily improving in coverage. He put each facet on display Sunday, although his fourth-down tackle against Ja’Marr Chase will go down as his most impactful for good reason.

