The encouraging thing about his performance on Sunday afternoon was that he looked enough like his old self to tamp down concern that the injuries are catching up to him. Wentz was as creating on his feet as he has been in quite some time. He absorbed hits, he spun out of sacks, he made throws on the run. He sent the game to overtime by scrambling and bulling his way into the end zone for a touchdown. I remain convinced that Wentz’s biggest problem is that the team around him stinks. Down the field, he’s seeing less separation than a Puritan divorce court. Can you really blame him when he feels like he sees a defender with his back to the pocket and feels like he needs to take a shot down the field? Is it really that far-fetched to think that his awareness of a need for perfection is exacerbating his long-present mechanical flaws?