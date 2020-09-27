As if Wentz’s problems weren’t enough for the offense to deal with, the O-line suddenly started getting turned inside-out by a Bengals pass rush that produced all of two sacks in two previous games. Specifically, Jason Peters looked all of his 38 years old, pushed backward and outmaneuvered repeatedly by the Bengals' Carl Lawson. Wentz took three first-half sacks; on the play before the touchdown that gave the home team a 13-10 halftime lead, Lawson stripped Wentz from behind. Jason Kelce fell on the fumble.