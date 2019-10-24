Thirty-six-year-old Frank Gore keeps blowing through holes. He’s missed just two games in the last nine years. He needs just 133 yards to move ahead of Barry Sanders into third place on the NFL’s all-time rushing list. In his first season with the Bills, he’s averaging 4.5 yards per carry on 14.3 rushing attempts per game. Quarterback Josh Allen is a big part of the Bills’ ground game. He already has 45 carries and is averaging 4.2 yards per carry. The only quarterback in the league with more rushing attempts is Arizona rookie Kyler Murray (49). Allen has 13 rushing first downs. Devin Singletary has just 17 carries, but the elusive rookie is averaging nine yards per carry. The Bills are sixth in first-down rush average (4.9 yards per carry). The Eagles had held their first six opponents to 72.8 rushing yards per game and 3.3 yards per carry, both the second best marks in the league. But Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys rushed for 186 yards against them last week as the Eagles had their worst tackling performance of the season. An ankle injury to Nigel Bradham and the decision to release Zach Brown has left the Eagles undersized at linebacker. In their last two games, the Eagles have given up 18 rushing first downs. They had allowed 15 in their first five games.