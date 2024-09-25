Farewell tour? Brandon Graham just wants to continue ‘to defeat the odds of Father Time’ with the Eagles

Brandon Graham said he saw the writing on the wall. The Eagles, the only NFL team he’s ever known, needed him less. His age was on the rise — the flecks of grey in his beard continue to multiply — and his snap counts were declining. He was on the field for more than 50 per game in 2020. Then, after an Achilles injury stopped his 2021 season two games in, he played 29.9 total snaps per game in 2022 and then 28.3 last season.

He was 35 years old, nearing 36 in January when the Eagles were embarrassingly knocked from the playoffs in a blowout loss in Tampa Bay, where inside a quiet locker room Graham announced publicly that the 2024 season would be his last. He had no contract with the Eagles, just a hope that they’d give him a roster spot and a jersey for what he called his “farewell tour.”

Eight months later, Graham, whom the Eagles re-signed to a one-year deal in March, will return to Raymond James Stadium for stop No. 4 of said farewell tour. But three games into the 2024 season, Graham hardly looks like a player who is nearing retirement. His playing time has actually increased — he’s up to 36.3 snaps per game — and he’s producing in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense. Graham is the Eagles’ top-rated run defender, according to Pro Football Focus, which means he’s being trusted to play more early downs than Bryce Huff, the edge rusher the Eagles signed to a $51.1 million contract this offseason — ostensibly another player to block Graham’s ability to get on the field. Graham also has the third-highest pass rushing grade on the Eagles, according to PFF.

As Saints quarterback Derek Carr dropped back late in the fourth quarter Sunday in New Orleans, there was Graham, bullying his way through the middle of a banged-up Saints offensive front to, along with Josh Sweat, pressure Carr and force the errant throw that landed in Reed Blankenship’s hands to seal the Eagles’ win.

Three days later, Graham on Wednesday said his body is feeling good. It’s only been three games, but Graham said he’s enjoying himself.

“Any time you’re getting more time on the field, especially when you feel like you can still do it, I’m having fun,” Graham said. “I was going to have fun regardless, but it’s even more fun because of that.”

Too much fun to quit?

“I’m just waiting to see how this year goes,” Graham said. “I’m not rushing it either.”

This wasn’t Graham saying he’s not done, but it also wasn’t Graham saying playing again in 2025 is out of the question. But he did feel like it was when he announced his plans.

“I thought it was until Vic came and now I’m kind of back in the mix for real,” Graham said. “I respect him just as much as he respects me. I had to earn that. I showed him every day.”

Graham said his “slogan this year is I want to go out the same way I came in: strong and helping the team, whatever that looks like.”

As training camp wore on, Fangio noticed a player that could still bring it.

“I started telling him that you’re not on a tour, and you’re going to play,” Fangio said.

Is all of this — the increased snap counts and the production — sustainable from a 36-year-old?

“I think so,” Fangio said. “Because it’s not just the snap count. When you’re in the 30s, and if they are spread out a couple at a time rather than 12 in a row. So I think the snap count is one thing, but how are they coming is more important. And he’s playing good. I don’t see him being tired. Just that he’s playing at that age is good. It’s rare. So I don’t know why we can’t expect more rare.”

Fangio said he didn’t have any playing time or production expectations for Graham. The Eagles, of course, signed Huff and wanted him to turn into an every-down player after being utilized in New York as a pass-rushing specialist. That development hasn’t happened, but the Eagles are getting a pretty effective Graham, who has pressured an opposing quarterback seven times in 2024.

Graham said his message to Huff has been to “stay the course.”

“You got to gain that trust,” Graham said. “I know it means something to him because I see it every day. It just hasn’t happened for him yet. I know that it’s going to happen for him. But people want them results right away, especially if you’re getting paid what you’re getting paid. He’s under a microscope, I get that, but we got, what? It’s Week 4? We got some time.”

That’s a world Graham knows well. He was once the first-round bust who stayed the course and then some. His forced fumble on Tom Brady won the Eagles the Super Bowl in 2018. Brady, coincidentally, will be in the broadcast booth Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay.

“I’m happy that he found his niche on what to do after the game,” Graham said. “I hope he’s loving it.”

As for his?

“Let’s get through this one first,” Graham said. “Either way, I’m gonna be a part of whatever they’re doing next year. As a player? Who knows. But I know for me I just want to stay ready anyway as far as being in shape. I might stay ready another year depending on how everything goes this year.”

Graham said his wife, Carlyne, has already told him “go as long as you want to go but make sure that’s really what you want to do.” Graham said she told him recently: “You still look like you’re all right to me.”

“As an older guy, you want to defeat the odds of Father Time, even though it’s going to hit me anyway,” Graham said. “But it’s like, I hope it doesn’t catch up to me this year.”