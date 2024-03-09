Eagles agree to terms with Brandon Graham

A key leader on the Eagles defense is set to return for 2024.

Defensive end Brandon Graham has agreed to terms on a one-year extension to return to the team, the Eagles announced Saturday morning. Graham, who turns 36 in April, was a pending unrestricted free agent. He remains Philadelphia’s longest-tenured active athlete, as he is poised to return for his 15th season with the team.

Following the Eagles’ wild-card loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Graham expressed that he wanted to come back for another year. He referred to 2024 as his “farewell tour,” revealing that he plans on retiring afterwards.

Graham continued to perform at a high level in a reserve role in 2023. He played 34% of the defensive snaps, which ranked third among Eagles edge rushers behind Haason Reddick (74.2%) and Josh Sweat (71.3%). Graham collected three sacks (tied for fifth on the team), six quarterback hits (fifth), and four tackles for a loss (fifth), all while serving as a mentor to a young corps on the defensive front.

Last year, Graham set a franchise record for most regular-season games played with with 189, passing kicker David Akers. In total, the Super Bowl LII champion has played 195 career regular-season games for the Eagles.