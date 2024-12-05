Brandon Graham is the Eagles’ 2024 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee, his second nod in three years

For the second time in three years, longtime Eagles captain Brandon Graham is the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Graham, the longest-tenured Eagles player in team history, was nominated in 2022 for the award, a yearly honor given to a player recognizing his commitment to philanthropy and impact in the community. Graham, who is out for the season with a triceps injury, was informed that he was this year’s nominee after a recent Eagles practice before his injury occurred two weeks ago in Los Angeles.

Graham’s philanthropic efforts have roots in his hometown of Detroit and also in his second home of Philadelphia, where he has spent his entire 15-season NFL career. Along with his wife, Carlyne, the Grahams operate the Team Graham Fund, which offers resources to various organizations and causes in the Detroit area. Team Graham’s efforts include mentoring young adults, giving away clothes, and feeding the homeless and needy families.

In Philadelphia, Graham has been active with the Eagles Radiothon and the team’s Autism Foundation. He has volunteered with nonprofits like March of Dimes, Make-A-Wish, Ronald McDonald House, American Heart Association, and Liberty USO.

Through some of those appearances, Graham has established relationships with various families in the area, and some of them were there in 2022 when the Eagles surprised Graham with the news of his first nomination.

» READ MORE: From 2022: Brandon Graham’s impact off the field is best described by those whose lives he’s touched

“I just do stuff because I know all the little things make a difference,” Graham said after being nominated in 2022. “I’m just me. This kind of just stumbled across my desk really.”

Graham’s future with the team he helped win a Super Bowl with in 2018 is in question. The 2024 season was supposed to be a farewell tour for the edge rusher, but Graham was playing better and more frequently than he expected, and he seemed open to the idea of playing into 2025. But then came his season-ending injury during the Eagles’ Week 12 win in Los Angeles. The 36-year-old was on the sideline for the team’s win in Baltimore Sunday and had surgery this week.

A decision on his football-playing future will wait.

The 32 nominees for the Walter Payton award will receive up to a $55,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which is given out the week of the Super Bowl, will receive up to a $265,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Three Eagles have won the award: Wilbert Montgomery in 1980; Troy Vincent in 2002; and Chris Long in 2018.