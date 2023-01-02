PASADENA, Calif. — When Philadelphians think of Utah’s football team, they may not think of the quarterback, the head coach, or even a star linebacker.

Instead, they think of a 5-foot-8, 172-pound special teamer: Utah alum and current Eagles punt returner Britain Covey.

Covey’s in his rookie season in the NFL after playing parts of five seasons for the Utes and going undrafted. Despite his size, Covey found ways to contribute for Utah, and now, he’s doing the same for the team tied for the best record in the NFL. He’s earned a roster spot returning punts, previously returned kickoffs, and even served as an emergency holder.

“It’s awesome,” Utah quarterback Cameron Rising said. “To just see him out there, it just really hits home, and it’s really a special moment because that’s a guy that I’ve worked with. Blood, sweat, and tears went into it. He’s such a great guy so it’s always awesome to see him do well.”

For running back Micah Bernard, it’s no surprise.

“Nothing has changed,” Bernard said. “He’s still that guy. He’s gonna fight to be whatever he wants.”

Several players see him as an inspiration. For those on the Utes with NFL aspirations, Covey shows a route from Salt Lake City to the League.

“A guy I’ve seen in my own locker room is making it on the big field in the NFL,” wide receiver Money Parks said. “Nationwide, what everybody dreams of doing. It’s a big thing.”

Covey starred at Utah. The wide receiver led the Utes in receiving yards in three of his four full seasons, while wreaking havoc on special teams. Covey returned four punts for touchdowns during a Utah career that spanned seven years. He played as a true freshman in 2015, before spending two years on an LDS mission in Chile, playing again in 2018, taking an injury redshirt in 2019, before finishing with the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

“I call him grandpa,” Parks said of the 25-year-old Covey. “He’s been here since I’ve been here, so I love him.”

His Utah teammates knew him as an “old man,” but also as someone who was always competitive, at anything.

“We’d go to the game lounge, and he’ll think he’d beat anyone at ping-pong,” Bernard said. “He’s pretty good at ping-pong, but I mean, I’ve seen him lose to a couple guys, so I don’t know.”

That competitiveness was one of the things that brought Covey to the Utes. Head coach Kyle Whittingham saw that in him, and he thinks that fire will keep Covey in the NFL.

“Britain’s not fit the typical mold of what they’re looking for in the NFL, as far as the size and that type of thing, but he’s too much of a competitor, too talented, too much of a team guy to not have on the football team,” Whittingham said. “I can’t imagine anyone in the country not wanting that guy on your team.”

Covey’s final game as a Ute took place in the Rose Bowl last year, and he capped his career with one of his best performances. In a 48-45 loss to Ohio State, he caught a touchdown pass and accumulated 208 kick return yards, highlighted by a 97-yard kickoff return touchdown.

“That [return] was unbelievable,” Rising said. “He’s a big-time player and he makes big time plays in big time games, so it’s always fun to have a guy like that on your side.”

This season, Utah’s punt returns have been handled by wide receiver Devaughn Vele, while kickoffs have recently been taken by Parks. Neither has been able to mirror Covey’s effectiveness, but that doesn’t mean the Utes aren’t hoping for a Britain Covey moment against Penn State.

“Oh yeah,” Bernard said. “We’re gonna get a Money Parks return, for sure.”

“I would love to have one,” Vele said. “Anything I gotta do to get this team to win, that’s all that matters to me.”