The Eagles signed Britain Covey to the 53-man roster on Saturday evening.

Covey, an undrafted rookie out of Utah, began the season on the practice squad. He was elevated to the active roster in three consecutive weeks, which is the maximum times allowed per NFL rules and regulations.

The Eagles had a vacant spot on the 53-man roster, which meant a corresponding move was not necessary in order to to sign Covey.

Through three games, Covey has appeared exclusively as a returner. He’s registered 17 snaps on special teams and zero snaps on offense.

» READ MORE: Doug Pederson returns to face an Eagles team to which he gave much

Covey joins wide receivers A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, Quez Watkins, and Zach Pascal on the active roster. Covey is one of four undrafted rookies on the Eagles (offensive lineman Josh Sills, cornerback Josh Jobe, and safety Reed Blankenship).

Covey, 25, has fielded 10 punts for 61 return yards. He’s yet to break off for a big return with his longest being 12 yards. Earlier in the week, special teams coordinator Michael Clay said the blocking in front of Covey needs to improve.

“I think Britain’s done a really good job,” Clay said. “First three weeks in the NFL against some real dudes, you actually feel the real speed of some guys. This isn’t preseason or practice. ... But he’s done a good job in terms of protecting the ball. I know he muffed that ball right there, we can’t have any situation where the ball is on the ground. Besides that, he’s putting his foot on the ground, getting yards right there.

“Hopefully he keeps keeping his momentum, blocking better for him, and one of those 12 yards springs for something bigger.”

» READ MORE: Eagles-Jaguars predictions: What the national media is saying about Doug Pederson’s return to Philly

The 5-foot-8, 170-pound Covey was a five-time All-Pac 12 selection, including four times as a returner. Covey set the Utah record in career punt-return yards with 1,092.

By signing Covey, the Eagles are attempting to find stability in the returner role. Over the past two seasons, former first-round pick Jalen Reagor served as the team’s featured punt returner. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Vikings on Aug. 31.

Other players who’ve handled punt-return reps in practice include running backs Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott, wide receivers Smith and Watkins, and cornerback Avonte Maddox.

Scott (rib) and Maddox (ankle) have been ruled out for Sunday’s game versus the Jaguars. In addition to signing Covey, the Eagles elevated veteran defensive back Andre Chachere from the practice squad for the Week 4 matchup.

» READ MORE: The Eagles are the NFL’s last remaining unbeaten for first time since 2004

“You still feel like you’re in tryout mode all the time, so you have to be on your toes,” said Covey last week regarding his experience on the practice squad. “I understand why it’s done. I think it just gives you that extra determination to prove yourself. I’m more frustrated than anybody when I don’t play well or when I don’t do well in a practice.

“I really want to be a great player here. It might not be immediate, but I’m determined to get better and be a good player.”