A look at some player props for Eagles-Broncos, and an updated list of game lines

For the first time in eight years, the Eagles (4-0) will host the Denver Broncos (2-2) at Lincoln Financial Field. As both teams prepare to compete in Sunday’s Week 5 matchup, here’s everything you need to know ahead of kickoff — from updated odds to interesting prop bets from two of the biggest sportsbooks…

Eagles vs. Broncos updated odds

The last time the Eagles met the Broncos, they won in a one-sided 30-13 victory in Denver. That was almost four years ago. Now, the Eagles will aim to keep their undefeated streak alive as they host Denver on Sunday.

Earlier in the week, ahead of the Broncos’ Monday night win, both sportsbooks had the Eagles listed as 4.5-point favorites. Since then, DraftKings has slightly changed those odds, listing the Eagles as 3.5-point favorites heading into Week 5.

FanDuel:

Spread: Broncos +4.5 (-118), Eagles -4.5 (-104) Moneyline: Broncos (+166), Eagles (-198) Total: Over 43.5 (-115) / Under 43.5 (-105)

DraftKings:

Spread: Broncos +3.5 (-105), Eagles -3.5 (-115) Moneyline: Broncos (+164), Eagles (-198) Total: Over 43.5 (-108) / Under 43.5 (-112)

Passing yards props

Over the last four weeks, Jalen Hurts has thrown for under 160 yards in three contests. The quarterback only reached the over in passing yards in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Rams when he finished the night with 226 passing yards. Now, the quarterback is coming off a game that saw him throw for 130 yards against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Meanwhile, Bo Nix is coming off a big night where he threw for 326 yards in the Broncos’ 28-3 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. For this week’s matchup, both sportsbooks have Hurts’ over/under set at around 183 passing yards and Nix’s is set at around 215 passing yards.

FanDuel:

Over Under Bo Nix Over 214.5 (-114) Under 214.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 185.5 (-114) Under 185.5 (-114)

DraftKings:

Over Under Bo Nix Over 219.5 (-112) Under 219.5 (-112) Jalen Hurts Over 182.5 (-113) Under 182.5 (-111)

Passing TDs

For two straight weeks, Hurts threw for zero touchdowns. However, that changed in Week 3 in the Birds matchup with the Rams. Since then, the quarterback has thrown for five touchdowns in two contests. Meanwhile, Nix has thrown for seven touchdowns in four games — including two in the Broncos’ Monday night win.

As of now, DraftKings only has the over for both Hurts and Nix listed.

FanDuel:

Over Under Bo Nix Over 1.5 (+130) Under 1.5 (-174) Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+168) Under 1.5 (-230)

DraftKings:

Over Under Bo Nix Over 1.5 (+130) Under -- Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+197) Under --

Rushing Props

Neither sportsbooks have listed their rushing props yet.

Receiving Props

As of now, FanDuel has not listed its receiving props. Meanwhile, DraftKings has receiving props listed for Broncos receivers Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin. Sutton recorded five receptions for 81 yards and a touchdown last week, while Franklin recorded four receptions for 55 yards.

DraftKings:

Over Under Courtland Sutton Over 57.5 (-112) Under 57.5 (-112) Troy Franklin Over 37.5 (-111) Under 37.5 (-113)

Touchdown Scorers

Dallas Goedert and Saquon Barkley found the end zone for the Eagles in Week 4. Meanwhile, a number of different placers scored for the Broncos, including Bo Nix, Marvin Mims Jr., Courtland Sutton, and RJ Harvey. Barkley and Hurts remain the favorites to find the end zone once again in Week 5.

FanDuel:

First Anytime Saquon Barkley First +460 Anytime -150 Jalen Hurts First +480 Anytime -145 JK Dobbins First +950 Anytime +160 Courtland Sutton First +1100 Anytime +170 AJ Brown First +1000 Anytime +190

DraftKings: