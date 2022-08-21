Devon Allen has world-class speed. He put on display Sunday, scoring his first touchdown as a pro football player for the Eagles as he flew past the Browns defense for a 55-yard touchdown.

The pass from Reid Sinnett was right on the money and gave the Eagles a 21-20 lead in the third quarter.

Allen is looking to make the team after a track career that includes competing in two Olympic Games in the 110m hurdles. After signing with the Eagles in April, he competed throughout the summer as a hurdler and ran the third-fastest 110m hurdles time in history.

So after the scoring the touchdown, he celebrated as a hurdler.