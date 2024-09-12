Bryce Huff attributes slow Eagles start to field conditions and says the film tells a different story

Bryce Huff likened moving around on the grass at Corinthians Arena Friday night in São Paulo, Brazil to “running on sand.”

The $51 million edge rusher had a quiet debut in an Eagles uniform during his team’s 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers. But Huff largely attributed his no-hurry, no-pressure performance to field conditions that were “throwing off the rhythm a little bit.”

Huff said he changed cleats after the second quarter, when he slipped on Jordan Love’s long touchdown throw to Jayden Reed, a play Huff said he thought “should’ve been a sack” on a normal field.

“I just know the traction wasn’t anywhere as good as it normally is at practice,” Huff said Thursday. “I feel like I left some production out there due to that, but besides that I’m leaving it in the past, onto the next one.”

The next one comes Monday night at Lincoln Financial Field vs. the Atlanta Falcons, and it remains to be seen how the Eagles will use Huff. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said Wednesday that the Eagles were “rolling” their edge rushers and said Huff needs to do more to separate himself.

The Eagles signed Huff hoping he could help replace the production that would eventually be lost by the subtraction of Haason Reddick from the roster. Huff was mostly used as a late-down pass rusher with the Jets, but the Eagles were hoping he could get on the field more on early downs. Fangio said Wednesday that Huff was improving in that area, but his usage Friday night closely mirrored the way the Jets utilized him. Huff was infrequently on the field on first downs and had slightly fewer snaps than 36-year-old Brandon Graham and second-year rusher Nolan Smith.

Huff said he didn’t have any expectations on snap counts going into Friday night.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” he said. “I know my coach was saying he wanted to rotate us to keep us fresh … With the way the game went, that’s just how the snaps played out. It is what it is.”

Asked where he felt he was in his ability to play earlier downs, which feature more running plays, Huff said: “I feel like I’m more than capable to do it on a consistent basis with a full snap count. Whenever the coaches see fit that I take on that role then I’ll be ready for it.”

Huff, who had a career-high 10 sacks last season, said he thought his debut wasn’t all that bad when he watched it back.

“I wasn’t getting blocked,” he said. “When I go back and watch film, the combination of quick passes and screens and stuff like that make it when you look at the stat sheet, things don’t look how they look on film.”

It wasn’t just Huff that failed to get after Love. Eagles edges had a few moments, but were otherwise quiet. Huff, however, is getting the bulk of the attention because of his contract (three years, $51.1 million). He said Thursday that he “kind of knew what to expect after the game” when it came to the reaction.

He’s hopeful a better field, back on American soil, will help change the perception.

“I’ve been waiting to get after it for a while now … training camp and all summer just thinking about that first time in the Linc,” Huff said. “I’m excited to go out here and show what I can do.”