TAMPA, Fla. – The nose of the football slipped past Jalen Reagor’s fingertips and tumbled onto the grass below. After he declined to signal for a fair catch, the former Eagles’ first-round pick then failed to secure the punt, muffing away yet another opportunity in the third quarter. An assortment of Buccaneers mobbed Reagor and pounced on the ball. Wild celebration ensued from the defending Super Bowl champions, while disappointment and disbelief reigned across the visitors sideline.

The Eagles were outcoached, outmatched, and outclassed in an old-fashioned whooping at the hands of the Buccaneers, who ended their season in a crushing 31-15 defeat in the NFC wild-card round.

QB breakdown

One of the coaching staff’s biggest focuses in Jalen Hurts’ development heading into this season was improving his pocket presence and awareness. In his first year as the team’s starting quarterback, Hurts showed positive strides.

But Sunday afternoon served as a step backwards.

On multiple occasions, Hurts neglected to go through all of his progressions. He missed routine throws. He escaped clean pockets. He didn’t prioritize the team’s No. 1 receiver, DeVonta Smith.

In his playoff debut, Hurts was stymied by a Todd Bowles-led defense that often stacked the box with eight defenders and dared him to throw. Hurts, a Pro Bowl alternate in his second season, completed just 23-of-43 passes for 258 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Hurts wasn’t much of a weapon with his legs either — he was actually less effective on the ground compared to his performance from the first meeting between the two teams during the regular season.

Hurts spoiled the team’s best opportunity to score points near the end of the first half, when he gifted Bucs safety Mike Edwards with an interception on a late, under-thrown pass intended for Smith. The Eagles were shutout in the first half. Nearly all of their points were tacked onto the scoreboard near the end of the game.

Despite being neglected early, Smith finished with four catches for 60 yards.

Special teams woes

Besides Reagor’s muffs — yes, he had multiple — it was another terrible showing from punter Arryn Siposs, who failed to flip the field on multiple instances.

Under windy conditions, Sippos shanked his first two punts, which continued the trend from his last two games. Entering Sunday’s contest, Siposs had the fourth-worst net average among NFL punters.

The Eagles signed Siposs last offseason, but the position might need be addressed again this winter.

Grading Sirianni

Ultimately, coach Nick Sirianni exceeded a lot of expectations in his first season. The Eagles were picked to finish last in the NFC East by a majority of national outlets, and Sirianni was viewed as an unknown candidate who landed the gig following Doug Pederson’s departure.

Nearly a year after his hiring, Sirianni has established a culture he’ll look to build on and grow, following his infamous “roots” analogy. He showed maturity mid-season when he switched to a run-heavy offensive scheme, although that specific game plan did not work against the Bucs in the finale. Running back Miles Sanders finished with seven carries for 16 yards.

Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon might be a head coaching candidate elsewhere, but there are lingering questions about his unit that allowed way too many easy completions when facing experienced quarterbacks. Brady threw for 271 yards and two passing touchdowns in the game.

Injury report

Linebacker T.J. Edwards, the team’s leading tackler, suffered a forearm injury in the first half and did not return. Wide receiver Greg Ward also sustained a back injury in the second half and didn’t return. Right tackle Lane Johnson suffered a knee injury in the fourth quarter; the two-time All-Pro lineman was replaced by Le’Raven Clark.

The loss of defensive end Josh Sweat also hurt. Sweat was ruled inactive after having a life-threatening situation addressed earlier in the week.

Draft capital

Following their early playoff exit, the Eagles have cemented themselves to the position of their three first-round picks in the upcoming NFL draft. The Eagles have the No. 15 (Dolphins), 16 (Colts) and 19 overall picks.

Time will tell whether general manager Howie Roseman keeps all three first-rounders or utilizes some them as trade bait for future draft capital. There’s also the possibility Roseman tries to move up in the first round if the Eagles lock in on a certain prospect. As of now, improving the defensive personnel — specifically at linebacker and edge rusher — should be the team’s priority.